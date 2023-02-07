American Dairy Association North East Reaching Young Gen Z Consumers With Positive Milk Messages

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Building trust in dairy with the Gen Z audience is a priority for local and national dairy checkoff, and American Dairy Association North East is targeting the youngest of the demographic, ages 10 to 13, through a new partnership with the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y.

“Our dairy farmers have a long history of supporting health and fitness programs for children, especially those that include milk and dairy products,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “This partnership is a natural fit to reach the youngest Gen Z’ers so we can foster their love of dairy at a young age, and hopefully, make them life-long milk drinkers.”

As part of the partnership, ADA North East’s signage is in the Wegman’s exhibit, the “Wegman’s Super Kids Market,” within the museum, as a way to remind families to purchase milk and dairy when grocery shopping. A four-foot-tall chocolate milk glass has been installed for fun photo opportunities while visiting the exhibit.

On Saturday, January 28, ADA North East hosted “Fit Kids Day” at the museum that drew more than 3,500 visitors. The fun-filled family day included activities presented by local community organizations and partners like Cabot Creamery Cooperative, centered around fitness, sports and healthy eating habits.



“I’m excited for the dairy checkoff partnership with the Strong Museum,” said Hannah Worden, dairy farmer and mom with young children from Will-O-Crest Farm in Clifton Springs, N.Y. “It’s a great location to get positive dairy messages in front of families.”

ADA North East Registered Dietitian Michelle Barber participated in the event to provide media interviews and to answer consumer nutrition questions about dairy. She was joined by and Ontario County dairy promoters, Alexa and Alaina Davies, who provided giveaways and helped explain where dairy foods come from.

More in-person events at the museum are planned for the upcoming year, as part of ADA North East’s ongoing effort to target the young Gen Z audience.

To learn more about ADA North East, visit AmericanDairy.com.

Photo caption: Ontario County dairy promoters Alexa and Alaina Davies assisted American Dairy Association North East at “Fit Kids Day,” as part of checkoff’s partnership with the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y.

