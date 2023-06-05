American Dairy Association North East’s National Dairy Month Campaigns Designed to Increase Sales and Trust in Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East has multiple campaigns in play to recognize National Dairy Month this June, all designed to build sales and trust in dairy.

“Our National Dairy Month campaigns are not ‘one size fits all’ as we aim to reach the more than 50 million consumers in our region,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “We encourage you to look for us in the grocery store, online and on social media as we promote milk and dairy foods and celebrate the nearly 9,000 hard-working dairy farmers across the six states.”

In the retail sector, ADA North East is working with Weis Markets, Safeway, Tops Markets, and Price Chopper/Market 32 stores to encourage shoppers to donate at checkout to Fill a Glass with Hope®, the milk donation program that helps local food banks purchase milk for families in need.

E-Commerce promotions are also set for National Dairy Month. Consumers who grocery shop online using Instacart will see advertisements promoting yogurt during the month of June. The ads will target Gen Z, millennials, and healthy lifestyle consumers, encouraging them to add yogurt to their online shopping carts. In addition, ShopRite’s online shoppers will see ads for lactose-free milk, reminding them that it provides all the health benefits of regular milk.

ADA North East social media channels will feature a new episode of “This American Dairy Farmer,” a video series that highlights local dairy farmers; three new episodes of “Chef Meets Farm,” a video series featuring celebrity chef Anthony Contrino who created dairy-rich recipes in the kitchens of three local dairy farmers (the first episode airs on June 7); and weekly blogs highlighting the sustainability and animal care efforts of farm families.

We also have a special digital National Dairy Month toolkit available with resources for farmers to customize and share on their own social media outlets.

SavorRecipes.com, ADA North East’s consumer-facing website, is working with popular culinary creator Dish It Girl for its new “Dish it With Dairy” series. The series will be on Savor’s Instagram every Thursday from June 1-15, featuring new recipes and recipe tutorials. Many other dairy-rich recipes will be available on Savor during June, with the option to purchase recipe items via e-commerce, with no substitutions for real dairy!

“We’re proud to promote milk and dairy foods on behalf of our dairy farmers – not just in June, but all year long,” said Chrisman.

For more information about National Dairy Month promotions, contact American Dairy Association North East at 315.472.9143.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.