American Egg Board Names Nate Hedtke Vice President of Market Development

CHICAGO — The American Egg Board this week named Nate Hedtke Vice President of Market Development. Hedtke will lead the AEB’s Market Development team and direct programs spanning manufacturing, foodservice, Eggs in Schools and exports.

An accomplished business leader with comprehensive knowledge of all aspects of marketing and sales, Hedtke has an impressive success record with large consumer packaged goods companies and private equity-owned organizations.

“After an exhaustive search, in a field of truly talented candidates, we landed the perfect executive for this role. Nate Hedtke has the experience, credentials and success record to increase demand for eggs and egg products across our critical business-to-business channels,” said AEB President & CEO Anne Alonzo.

Hedtke joins the AEB from Hospitality Mints (Boone, NC), where he was VP of Marketing. He is also a 15-year veteran of Kraft Foods’ highly respected Foodservice Division, where he held Director titles in Beverage Marketing, CRM & Marketing, and Snacks, Desserts & Baked Goods Marketing.

Hedtke got his start in marketing at Georgia-Pacific. He has a BA from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Keller Graduate School. Hedtke succeeds the AEB’s SVP, Market Development, John Howeth, who retires after years of devoted and highly successful service to the egg industry.