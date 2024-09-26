American Egg Board’s ‘Meant to be Broken’ Campaign Aims to Inspire Consumers to Rediscover Eggs

Integrated, multichannel campaign endeavors to shift perceptions of eggs from boring to a powerhouse food with relevance in the changing lives of consumers

CHICAGO — The American Egg Board (AEB) announced the launch of “Meant to be Broken,” an integrated marketing campaign that challenges consumers to rethink eggs and their everyday lives by inspiring them to be bold and break something—an expectation, routine and, of course, an egg—to unlock new possibilities. In partnership with leading communications consultancy Ketchum, the campaign marks a strategic shift for the egg industry designed to accelerate sustained demand for eggs targeting a growth audience whose needs and preferences are markedly different from those of their predecessors.

“Meant to be Broken is our boldest campaign yet. We see it as the first step in a multi-year journey—a movement and a call to action to rediscover eggs and their potential to support the goals and lifestyles of a complex consumer,” said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the AEB. “It’s also a rallying cry for an industry that has seen its share of recent challenges. We’ve been on a journey, on behalf of America’s egg farmers, to break out of our own status quo and explore the opportunities brought forward through risk-taking. We needed to more deeply understand an evolving, younger cohort of Millennial and Gen Z consumers whose egg-buying habits are trending behind those of past generations. And we needed a novel message and a fresh approach to create real excitement about the valuable ways eggs can help redefine a love of food.”

The target consumer for the campaign straddles a wide set of life stages—from pursuing higher education to starting their own families. Not only do the demands of a busy life mean mealtimes don’t fit neatly into traditional dayparts, but this young consumer thinks differently about food: that it is purposeful, delivering nutrition and enjoyment, and personal, reflecting their values and a way to connect with their closest community.

“Our target consumers are at a stage of self-discovery seeking new experiences, pushing themselves to learn, grow and seize opportunities,” said Edward Hoffman, vice president of marketing and communications at the AEB. “Leveraging this knowledge, we repositioned eggs from an often overlooked and underappreciated kitchen staple with specific uses to an indispensable food or ingredient with unlimited potential to support their active, often hectic lives.”

“Meant to be Broken empowers people to break the rules and routines, inside and outside the kitchen,” says Hoffman. “Three video ads are at the center of the campaign, demonstrating how to start breaking things up in the kitchen by throwing the recipe rule book out the window and embracing a more flexible style that aligns with how our target likes to cook.”

The campaign will also be leveraging opportune media moments to connect with consumers on an ongoing basis. For starters, the AEB took advantage of the renewed interest in breakdancing this summer by partnering with professional “breaker” Sunny Choi, who made history as the first U.S. woman invited to compete in the global sport of breaking this summer and whose own story exemplifies the campaign’s message.

“The kitchen is both a creative outlet and mental break for Sunny, who counts eggs as one of her favorite foods,” shares Hoffman. “Her story perfectly embodies the ‘Meant to be Broken’ mantra, as Sunny broke from the pragmatic and expected path of a corporate career to pursue her passion on a global stage. America’s egg farmers couldn’t be prouder that eggs have played a part in powering Sunny’s ambition.”

Other campaign highlights include a national programmatic campaign delivering the video spots and custom messaging to targeted audiences across connected TV, online video advertising and cross-screen display and native; a user-generated content challenge with influencers on TikTok to inspire breaking recipes with new ideas and methods; earned media activations with Sunny Choi; owned social content; and later this year, eggs will enter the “gaming-verse.”

“We are incredibly excited about this integrated campaign, as we connect with this aspiring generation and demonstrate eggs as a supportive and inspiring sidekick for real life,” adds Metz. “Our success will be marked by people reaching for eggs more often and with more joy and excitement. After all, to make a great omelet, you have to first break a few eggs.”

The campaign launch marks a new era for The Incredible Egg as it challenges consumers to break the mold, break the routine and break the rules. Unlock the power within at MeantToBeBroken.org.

