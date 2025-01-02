Americans Turn to Frozen and Dairy Aisles to Keep Resolutions: Time and Savings Drive New Year Success

NFRA Invites Families to ReDiscover Frozen and Dairy Aisles to Jumpstart Their New Year’s Resolutions



HARRISBURG, Pa. — As millions of Americans begin tackling their New Year’s resolutions, new research reveals the frozen and dairy aisles are becoming important destinations for achieving health, budget and convenience goals.

According to a survey commissioned by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA), 66% of Americans say pre-portioned ingredients help them achieve their health goals, while 75% cite cost savings as a top reason for choosing the frozen and refrigerated aisles – signaling a continued shift in shopping and eating habits.

“New Year’s resolutions can be tough to maintain, especially when juggling busy schedules and tight budgets,” said Tricia Greyshock, President & CEO of NFRA. This survey highlights the ways frozen and dairy items can offer practical, delicious snacking and meal options that make it easier to eat healthfully, save money, and deliver meals on the table efficiently.

Smart Solutions for Today’s Families

Parents are emerging as sophisticated category shoppers, with 77% using pre-portioned ingredients to meet family health goals. The research reveals clear strategic planning:

52% use January to reorganize their freezer and refrigerator spaces for the year ahead

50% have switched to yogurt from traditional snacks for healthier choices

75% rely on frozen options to streamline busy morning routines

78% leverage bulk buying for budget management while reducing waste

Generation-Defining Changes

Beyond simple convenience, younger consumers (Gen Z and millennials) are revolutionizing how these aisles are used:

86% turn to frozen foods to explore global flavors and expand their culinary horizons

88% prioritize meals that can be prepared in 45 minutes or less

Year-over-year data shows sustained growth in frozen food purchases among Gen Z and millennials, up from 2023 levels

Health and Value Convergence

The research demonstrates how health goals and budget consciousness are increasingly linked:

66% of Americans rely on pre-portioned ingredients to support health goals

67% cite bulk buying as key to managing budgets while reducing food waste

Most popular, budget-friendly essentials: Milk (52%) Cheese (51%) Yogurt (48%, with notably higher adoption among parents at 55%)



Meeting Modern Lifestyles

Time optimization remains crucial, with consumers seeking solutions that fit their busy lives:

58% prioritize healthful eating as part of their “New Year, New You” goals

42% of parents specifically seek time-saving snack or meal options for school morning routines

49% have increased frozen food purchases due to rising costs, showing practical adaptation to economic pressures

ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen

The findings are part of NFRA’s ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen campaign, which encourages consumers to revisit the frozen and refrigerated aisles to rediscover familiar favorites, explore new innovations, and find exciting ways to make meal prep easier and more enjoyable.

Looking for a quick and easy way to get started? The ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen lookbook and Easy Home Meals recipe library are bursting with ideas to transform everyday ingredients into culinary masterpieces. Users can also conquer the kitchen with engaging video tutorials and handy recipe hacks to build culinary confidence and become a master of meals. NFRA is also giving away 12 coupon books valued at $600, and a chance to win the $10,000 ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen Sweepstakes to explore all the new products, innovation, and breadth the aisles offer.

For more meal information on how frozen and refrigerated dairy products can support a healthy, convenient, and affordable lifestyle, visit the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association’s website at EasyHomeMeals.com.

About NFRA

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. From promoting healthful eating to providing solutions for time-strapped families, NFRA connects consumers with innovative food options for every lifestyle.

Survey Methodology

The NFRA commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 2,005 adults throughout the United States, including 1,002 parents of children under 18. The survey, conducted from November 7-12, 2024, has a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.