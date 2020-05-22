America’s Dairy Farmers, Pizza Hut Celebrate Class Of 2020 With 500,000 Free Pizzas

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) and checkoff partner Pizza Hut are joining forces to give away half a million pizzas to Class of 2020 high school graduates.

“We are so excited to partner with Pizza Hut to help high school seniors and their families celebrate this special milestone in their lives,” said Marilyn Hershey, a Pennsylvania dairy farmer and chair of Dairy Management Inc., which manages the national dairy checkoff. “This is a shining example of what we accomplish when dairy farmers and importers build relationships with a company such as Pizza Hut through our checkoff.”

The promotion was officially announced on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last evening, on May 21. The segment can be viewed at this link. (ANNOUNCEMENT STARTS AT 6:55 IN THIS CLIP)

“Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter – like graduations – and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers’ big days,” said George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. “So, it’s only natural that we’d be there for students and their families to help celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020. We’re proud to partner with America’s hard-working dairy farmers to bring students who are missing out on their chance to cross the stage with their diploma, an opportunity to celebrate with their favorite Pizza Hut pizza.”

To claim a free pizza, visit www.pizzahut.com/gradparty, sign into your Hut Rewards account and a coupon for a one-topping medium pizza will be deposited into your account while supplies last. Coupons will be valid for online redemption through June 4.[i]

