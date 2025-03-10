AMPI Earns 3 Gold Medals in U.S. Cheese Championship

Classic and high-heat flavors named nation’s best



NEW ULM, Minn. — Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI) cheesemakers were once again recognized among the nation’s best at the 2025 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest. Co-op Crafted® Sharp Cheddar, Carolina Reaper Jack and sliced white American cheese were each named best in class.

The co-op’s Sharp Cheddar entry was made by cheesemakers in Blair, Wis. The newest award brings the AMPI Cheddar tally to 18 top-three finishes in national and international competitions within the past three years. This year’s entry topped 53 submissions in the consistently competitive class.

A Carolina Reaper Jack produced by cheesemakers in Jim Falls, Wis., placed first in the Pepper Flavored Monterey Jack High Heat class. AMPI developed this extra hot variety which is quickly gaining spicy cheese fans.

AMPI’s Dinner Bell Creamery Sliced White American Cheese was produced in Portage, Wis. The co-op’s cheese processing and packaging plant specializes in products for foodservice customers.

“These wins reaffirm our reputation for producing award-winning classics like Cheddar and American cheese, along with perfecting the art of crafting pepper-style cheeses,” said Mike Wolkow, senior vice president of operations. “Our farm families and cheesemakers are devoted to quality at every step in the cheesemaking process. We make classic favorites and fun, innovative flavors for our customers to wrap their brands around.”

The biennial competition drew more than 2,400 entries. Award winners will receive medals at the 2025 CheeseCon, to be held April 15-17 in Madison, Wis.

AMPI is headquartered in New Ulm, Minn., and owned by dairy farm families from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. AMPI is the largest farmer-owned cheese cooperative in the U.S. The cooperative’s cheese, butter and powdered dairy products are marketed to foodservice, retail and food ingredient customers. The co-op launched its Dinner Bell Creamery brand and accompanying Co-op Crafted promise in 2019, highlighting more than 50 years of dairy farm families partnering with skilled dairy craftsmen to make great-tasting, award-winning products.