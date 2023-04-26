Andrea Fencl to Enhance DBA, Edge Storytelling as Communications Specialist

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative today announced the hiring of Andrea Fencl as communications specialist.

Fencl brings experience in communication and sales roles within various industries, most recently serving as a communications specialist for Faith Technologies Incorporated in eastern Wisconsin. She also brings prior news experience from her time with The Waukesha Freeman.

While in this position, Fencl will contribute to compelling marketing and communications campaigns for the policy-focused sister organizations and the various brands they support. Areas of focus will be supporting communications, events, marketing and overall project management.

“We are truly excited for Andrea to join our team,” said Tim Trotter, CEO of the organizations. “Her constant professionalism embodies the qualities that drive our team’s success, including her continuous desire to learn and commitment to detail.”

Born and raised in northeastern Wisconsin, Fencl received Bachelor of Science degrees in communication and photography at Carroll University. She also received her Master of Arts in communication from the University of South Dakota, where she taught a basic communication course to undergraduate students.

“I enjoy meeting people and having the opportunity to tell their stories,” Fencl said. “I’m proud to be part of an organization that recognizes and advocates for the hard-working people at its heart. I look forward to showcasing our members and promoting the voice of milk through imagery and writing.”

DBA’s members are a mix of farms and agriculture-related companies in Wisconsin. Edge represents farmers throughout the Midwest as the third largest dairy cooperative in the country by milk volume.

About DBA:



The Dairy Business Association is Wisconsin’s leading dairy advocacy group, championing smart and sensible regulations affecting the dairy community. The nonprofit organization is comprised of farmers, milk processors, vendors and other business partners who work collaboratively to ensure that dairy farms of all sizes have the support they need to keep America’s Dairyland strong. More information: www.dairyforward.com

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within their communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is one of the top cooperatives in the country based on milk volume. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.