Andrew & Everett Debut Rustic Thick Cut Shredded Cheese

Rochelle Park, NJ — Andrew & Everett®, the leading clean-label, source-verified “farm to table” cheese brand, introduces its newest product Andrew & Everett Rustic Thick Cut Shredded Cheese, available in White Sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Fiesta Blend varieties. Andrew & Everett revolutionized the clean cheese industry over 20 years ago by creating the first rBGH-BST hormone-free cheese in the US, raising the bar on the industry standard. Continuing to strive for excellence in both quality and flavor, Andrew & Everett specializes in “farm to table” cheeses that are made from the highest-quality milk from grass-fed cows raised on 3rd & 4th generation family-owned farms in America’s Heartland. Andrew & Everett cheeses are made from an authentic approach to cheesemaking, turning milk to cheese in 48 hours by master artisan cheese makers local to where the cow was raised. This special process is essential to producing a fresher, creamier, better tasting cheese that is delicious just the way it is and doesn’t require other additives or flavor enhancers. Andrew & Everett cheeses exceptional flavor is the result of an unwavering effort to create a truly clean label natural, preservative & hormone-free cheese that tastes as if purchased from your local farmer.

The NEW Andrew & Everett Rustic Thick Cut Shredded Cheese comes at the right time with more meals being prepared at home than ever before and a survey indicates that the love of home cooked meals is here to stay.* The debut of Andrew & Everett Rustic Thick Cut Shreds, available in 8-ounce resealable bags at a SRP of $4.99-$5.99, will surely become consumers go-to shredded cheese for melting, as the shreds are the perfect size – not too thin, not too thick!

· Andrew & Everett Rustic Thick Cut Shredded Sharp White Cheddar is aged over 90 days for that full-bodied taste you can expect from our Sharp Cheddar Cheese. This deliciously versatile Rustic Cut shred is great for melting and maintains its flavor and cheesy texture for the perfect cheese pulls and is great for mac’n cheese, quiche, breakfast bakes, cheesy dips, fondue and so much more!

· Andrew & Everett Rustic Thick Cut Shredded Mozzarella is a fresh off-the-block Rustic Thick Cut variation of our classic Mozzarella Shredded Cheese, sure to become the new Italian favorite. Its noticeably smooth, creamy flavor is accentuated from the Rustic Thick Cut shreds and is excellent atop a homemade pizza, your favorite casserole and other recipe favorites.

· Andrew & Everett Rustic Thick Cut Shredded Fiesta Blend is a special combination of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Queso Quesadilla and Asadero Cheese creating the perfect balance of sharp & creamy flavor. This Rustic Cut Shred blend is great for melting, while maintaining its delicious 4-cheese fiesta flavor in quesadillas, nacho bakes, queso dips and other great ideas.

“We have one of the broadest offerings of natural, preservative & hormone-free cheeses that not only meets consumer needs for better-for-you, clean label cheese, but tastes exceptionally flavorful, never compromising on both quality and flavor” says Kevin Rider, Sr. Brand Manager for Andrew & Everett. “Now, as we juggle the work/life balance more than ever, the innovation of thick cut shredded cheese has seen tremendous growth compared to brick cheese because people simply don’t have the time to shred their own cheese. So, we at Andrew & Everett have answered their call with the new Rustic Thick Cut Shredded line,” adds Rider.

The current Andrew & Everett products include the following:

· Andrew & Everett’s American Cheese particularly stands out against other brands, as Andrew & Everett American Cheese is made with natural Aged Cheddar & Aged Monterey Jack Cheese, not leftover ends, or pieces. It has no artificial preservatives, colors, no sugars added, no soy or soy lecithin, no whey or whey protein concentrates, no milk protein concentrates or calcium phosphates, and is rBGH-BST hormone free. Just clean great tasting American Cheese.

· Andrew & Everett Pre-Sliced Cheeses come in 10 flavors: Swiss, Mild Cheddar, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Colby Jack, Havarti, Muenster, Provolone, and White American & Yellow American. They are packaged in resealable zipper packs, with paper interleaf between each slice and perfect for sandwiches, cheeseburgers or enjoy a slice as a snack.

· Andrew & Everett Shredded Cheese line consists of traditional and finely shredded cheese, varieties come in Mexican Mix, Sharp Cheddar, Mild Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Reduced Fat Mexican Mix, as well as their Blend varieties of Pizza Blend & Italian Blend Shredded Cheeses. They come in convenient resealable pouches. The new Rustic Thick Cut Shredded joins this line.

· Andrew & Everett Bulk Deli Cheese Loaves come in Yellow American, White American, Mild Cheddar, White Sharp Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Muenster, Pepper Jack, Swiss, and Mozzarella.

· Andrew & Everett Melting Cheese is the only “clean” melting cheese on the market, which is made with just 9 simple ingredients, compared to competitors 28 ingredients. It has no artificial colors or preservatives, is kosher-certified, made with real cheddar cheese, and is perfect for sauces, mac’n cheese, nachos, and more.

· Andrew & Everett Grab-and-Go Snacks include cheese bars, sticks & string in a variety of flavors like Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Colby Jack, and Mozzarella. They are ideal for a quick and delicious snack on the go or for a packed lunch.

· Andrew & Everett Butter available in unsalted or with sea salt and is grade A, kosher-certified, and slow churned in small batches for a creamy taste.

· Andrew & Everett Grated Parmesan Cheese is aged over ten months and is ground, not pulverized, providing a larger, more course granules providing a more robust flavor.

· Andrew & Everett Specialty Seasonal items, such as Port Wine and Sharp Cheddar Cheese Balls coated in almonds, make for a delicious holiday or year-round gift.

About Andrew & Everett®

Andrew & Everett® cheeses offer natural, clean label, preservative & hormone-free products from grass-fed cows raised on small, 3rd & 4th generation family-owned farms in the heartland of America. Each farm has around only 15 heads of cattle, allowing for smaller batches of cheese that are all produced from the first run of the day, to ensure no cross-contamination and the cleanest cheese possible. The “farm to table” freshness is also ensured, as the milk is made into cheese within 48 hours by master and artisan cheese makers. Their products are made with vegetarian rennet, contain no antibiotics, hormones, preservatives, artificial colors, binders, or fillers, and are gluten-free. No cows are injected with synthetic rBGH-BST growth hormones or are fed animal by-products. No antibiotics are used for any of their cows, so if cows become ill and antibiotics are necessary, they are removed from the dairy herd and their milk is used for conventional cheese. All Andrew & Everett products are produced in gluten-free facilities and tested on a regular basis to ensure the non-presence of glutens. Andrew & Everett cheeses are the only American variety of cheeses sold at Whole Foods meeting the highest standards.

Their national distribution covers an extensive list of national first-rate natural/specialty retailers and exceptional standards of ingredients and production place Andrew & Everett in the top tier of assisting consumers in making clear, informed decisions about the healthy foods they choose. www.andrewandeverett.com

About PANOS Brands®

PANOS brands®, is a consumer products foods company that manages a unique portfolio of shelf stable and perishable specialty food and beverage brands across multiple categories and channels. “P.A.N.O.S.” is an acronym that precisely defines the company’s mission to offer Premium, Authentic, Natural, Organic, and Specialty foods throughout the U.S and Canada. True to its namesake – the ancient Greek word for torch – we like to think of our brands as a beacon for consumers who are increasingly demanding a wide spectrum of specialty foods.

Our collection of brands speaks directly to sustained trends in categories such as organic, ethnic, vegetarian and restricted-diet, and gourmet foods. Upon visiting our web site, you will see Andrew & Everett® rBGH-BST Hormone Free cheeses, KA-ME®, our comprehensive line of authentic Asian food products, Walden Farms® calorie-free specialties, Sesmark wholesome crackers, MI-DEL® cookies and Allergen Safe pie crusts, and Amore® Italian cooking pastes and ready-to-eat pouched vegetables. You will also find specialty brands such as, Chatfield’s® premium and Allergen Safe baking products, and new, Better Than Milk® vegan dairy free plant-based drinks!

www.panosbrands.com

