Arla Foods Announces Leadership Change

Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head of International, Simon Stevens, has decided to retire after a long career at Arla Foods. His appointed successor is Lillie Li Valeur, who is currently Group Vice President and Managing Director in Germany. Lillie Li Valeur will be part of the Executive Management Team at Arla Foods and will report to CEO, Peder Tuborgh. The changes will take effect on 1st April 2025.

Arla Foods is pleased to announce a significant leadership change as Simon Stevens, Executive Vice President of International, has decided to retire from the company after 22 years. After a distinguished career dedicated to advancing Arla’s global presence and success, Simon Stevens will be stepping down from his role at the end of March.[p”I’m immensely grateful to Simon Stevens for his years of dedicated service and significant contributions to Arla. Simon’s leadership has been instrumental in expanding our international footprint and strengthening our market positions globally” says Peder Tuborgh, CEO of Arla Foods.[/p][p”I’m equally excited to welcome Lillie Li Valeur to the Executive Management Team. Lillie’s strong track record, expertise, drive and innovative approach will undoubtedly drive Arla to new heights in our international business.”[/p]

Simon Stevens has made a significant impact on Arla since joining in 2002 as the UK Sales Director before becoming SVP, Sales & Marketing in 2004 and building the UK business from EUR 400 million to EUR 3 billion. By 2020, he was leading Arla’s business in the Middle East and Northern Africa, delivering substantial growth for Arla’s key brands. Since late 2020, Simon Stevens has accelerated the growth of Arla’s international markets, building our global brands and stronghold categories.

Simon Stevens says on his decision: “I can honestly say, I have loved every minute of my time in Arla. Great colleagues with drive, energy and passion and a great culture, where I have felt fully empowered. The farmer ownership model has provided me with an enhanced sense of purpose and desire to build a better business long term. Now, I’m looking forward to living with my wife in Portugal, travelling the world and trying to win some tennis and golf tournaments.”

Lillie Li Valeur brings extensive leadership experience from her roles at Arla. During her more than 20 years at Arla, she has held various key positions, including 12 years in the International organisation. She expanded Arla’s operations in China and Southeast Asia by establishing key partnerships and regional offices. Since 2022, Lillie Li Valeur has been leading Arla’s profitable growth agenda in Germany.

Lillie Li Valeur says: “I’m incredibly thankful and excited about this opportunity. With a deep passion for Arla’s international business, I look very much forward to further accelerating the growth journey that our International organisation have embarked on. Together with our strategic partners we will focus on creating long term value for our cooperative. While I will miss my commitments in Germany, I’m immensely proud of the team and the significant results we have achieved together”

The search for Lillie Li Valeur’s replacement has been initiated.

Arla Foods is an international dairy company owned by more than 8,400 farmers from Denmark, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Arla Foods is one of the leading players in the international dairy arena with well-known brands like Arla®, Lurpak®, Puck® and Castello®. Arla Foods is focused on providing good dairy nourishment from sustainable farming and operations and is also the world’s largest manufacturer of organic dairy products.