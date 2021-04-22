Arla Foods Ingredients Shows How Dairy Can Support Healthy Ageing

Arla Foods Ingredients is demonstrating how dairy products can deliver healthy ageing benefits sought by consumers in their forties and fifties.

New research shows that consumers in the 40 to 60 age range are highly aware of the importance of nutrition to help them stay healthy and active. Six in ten choose products with protective or preventative health benefits, and 65% strongly agree that food or beverages can be used to reduce the need for medical products.1

Two of the most common health concerns in the group are age-related bone and muscle loss, which is driving interest in food and beverage products with high levels of protein and calcium. To demonstrate how manufacturers can meet this demand, Arla Foods Ingredients has launched a new ‘Healthy Through Life’ concept. It features three healthy dairy recipes which showcase the potential of its protein and calcium ingredients:

· An indulgent yoghurt featuring Nutrilac® YO-8402 and Nutrilac® YO-4205 (functional milk proteins) and Capolac® (a milk mineral concentrate high in calcium phosphate)

· A high-protein, high-calcium pudding featuring Nutrilac® FO-7922

· A high-protein iced coffee with Nutrilac® RM-7020 and Capolac®

As well as providing high levels of protein and calcium, the recipes are all low-in-sugar or no-added sugar, and deliver excellent taste.

Barbara Jensen, Sales Development Manager for Dairy and Bakery at Arla Foods Ingredients, said: “Consumers in the 40-60 age group have significant buying power, and naturally many of them want use it to stay fit and active for as long as possible. There is increasing interest in nutrition as a strategy for healthy ageing, and in particular in everyday foods and beverages that can reduce the risk of age-related bone and muscle loss. By using our solutions, manufacturers can create a range of dairy products that are high in protein and calcium, contributing to the maintenance of muscle mass and bone health, and helping consumers stay healthy and active for longer.”

[1] Health Focus International, 2020. N=3,000 (China, Japan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Russia)

About Arla Foods Ingredients

Arla Foods Ingredients is a global leader in value-added whey solutions. We discover and deliver ingredients derived from whey, supporting the food industry with the development and efficient processing of more natural, functional and nutritious foods. We serve global markets within early life nutrition, medical nutrition, sport nutrition, health foods and other foods and beverage products.

Five reasons to choose us:

· We have R&D in our DNA

· We offer superior quality

· We are your trusted business partner

· We support sustainability

· We ensure security of supply

Arla Foods Ingredients is a 100% owned subsidiary of Arla Foods. Our head office is in Denmark.