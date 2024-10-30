Armored Fresh Launches “Armored Grilled Cheese”: Leading the Plant-Based Dining Trend with Taste and Affordability

New York, NY. – Armored Fresh, a pioneering food tech company redefining zero-dairy cheeses through innovative methods, is proud to announce the launch of its restaurant division with the grand opening of Armored Grilled Cheese on October 14th, 2024, at DeKalb Market Hall in Brooklyn. This milestone marks the company’s entry into the restaurant industry, with a sharp focus on providing high-quality, plant-based comfort food at affordable prices.



With the grand opening of Armored Grilled Cheese, Armored Fresh introduces an innovative, scalable dining model centered on taste and affordability. By delivering a delicious menu that rivals traditional dairy products in flavor and texture, Armored Fresh aims to make plant-based eating a mainstream option accessible to all and break down barriers often associated with plant-based food. According to a recent report from Research and Markets, the dairy alternatives market is expected to reach approximately $75.3 billion by 2030, indicating strong consumer interest in a wider range of plant-based options. The brand’s signature American and Pepper Jack cheese slices are crafted to mirror the taste and texture of traditional dairy, making them approachable to all consumers, from plant-based veterans to curious newcomers.



At a time when inflation is driving up dining costs, plant-based alternatives are often perceived as expensive and lacking in flavor. To directly combat these misconceptions, Armored Fresh has successfully cracked the code on developing products with competitive pricing and exceptional taste. The flagship menu features classic, comforting favorites like the Original Grilled Cheese, the Double Grilled Cheese, and introduces the uniquely flavorful Kimchi Grilled Cheese. With a focus on price accessibility and consistent taste, Armored Fresh is determined to bring plant-based comfort food to the masses.



“For years, one of the most significant challenges in the plant-based industry has been finding the perfect balance between affordability and consistent, delicious taste,” said Rudy Yoo, founder and CEO of Armored Fresh. “With Armored Grilled Cheese, we are proving that plant-based options can be both delectable and budget-friendly, with broad appeal beyond just the vegan community. Our mission is to make high-quality, plant-based food accessible to everyone, every day, and our expansion into the restaurant industry is an exciting step forward.”



Armored Grilled Cheese is just the beginning, as the brand has ambitious plans to expand its restaurant portfolio with additional brands and concepts, driving innovation in the plant-based dining space. As Armored Fresh continues to scale, it is poised to accelerate the growth of the alternative food industry and lead the charge in making plant-based eating a mainstream trend.



Located at DeKalb Market Hall in Brooklyn, Armored Grilled Cheese joins a vibrant community of over 40 food vendors offering a diverse range of cuisines. DeKalb Market Hall is renowned for bringing together a variety of culinary traditions, making it the perfect location for Armored Fresh’s debut in the plant-based dining space. With its central location and reputation as a food lover’s paradise, DeKalb Market Hall provides the ideal platform to introduce Armored Grilled Cheese to both locals and visitors seeking innovative, plant-based comfort food.



Armored Fresh cheeses are sold at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Fresh Thyme Market, Town and Country Foods, and Fred Meyer, as well as foodservice partners. For more information, visit www.armoredfresh.com.



About Armored Fresh



Armored Fresh specializes in developing truly delicious, alternative dairy products that taste and have a similar price point to dairy-made cheese. With its patented fermentation process and Key-mix technology, the brand brings its innovative approach and award-winning zero-dairy cheeses that taste, melt, and replicate the mouthfeel of dairy-based cheeses to retailers nationwide. All Armored Fresh cheeses are non-GMO and made 100% from plants, yet rival traditional dairy options in terms of taste and nutrition. The company has a mission to create a positive sustainable impact by creating dairy-free cheeses that everyone can eat, including vegans, vegetarians, omnivores and more. Armored Fresh offers a robust portfolio of delectable cheese alternatives, including Cubes, Slices, Shreds and Spreads. Visit www.armoredfresh.com for more information.