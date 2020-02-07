As Americans Sour on Milk, Could These Famous Dairy Brands Disappear

Americans have soured on traditional milk, and the fallout is spilling into the dairy aisle.

As consumers increasingly turn to milk alternatives and thousands of dairy farms are collapsing, milk producers are now faltering, too, putting thousands of jobs at risk and threatening their brands.

The recent Chapter 11 bankruptcies of two major milk producers, Dean Foods and Borden Dairy, have shown how a sharp decline in milk sales poses an existential threat to leading dairy brands like Land O’ Lakes and TruMoo.

