As Americans Sour on Milk, Could These Famous Dairy Brands Disappear

Nathan Bomey USA TODAY Dairy February 7, 2020

Americans have soured on traditional milk, and the fallout is spilling into the dairy aisle.

As consumers increasingly turn to milk alternatives and thousands of dairy farms are collapsing, milk producers are now faltering, too, putting thousands of jobs at risk and threatening their brands.

The recent Chapter 11 bankruptcies of two major milk producers, Dean Foods and Borden Dairy, have shown how a sharp decline in milk sales poses an existential threat to leading dairy brands like Land O’ Lakes and TruMoo.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: USA TODAY

Related Articles

Dairy

Dean Foods Appoints Chris Finck SVP, Chief Sales Officer

January 21, 2019 Dean Foods Company

Dean Foods Company announced the appointment of Chris Finck as SVP, Chief Sales Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Finck will lead Dean Foods’ national sales team to drive the Company’s brands and optimize its go-to-market strategies. Finck will be a key member of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team and will report to Ralph Scozzafava, Chief Executive Officer.