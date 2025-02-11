Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI)  Recognized with Minnesota Governor’s International Trade Award 

Dairy farmer-owned co-op’s export efforts gain recognition



NEW ULM, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recognized Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI) with the Governor’s International Trade Award at an event held Jan. 24 in Bloomington, Minn. The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional progress and results in foreign markets.

AMPI, headquartered in New Ulm, Minn., is owned by 850 dairy farm families from across the Upper Midwest. Two of the co-op’s seven manufacturing facilities and one-third of its employees are based in Minnesota.

AMPI Sales Director Tony Busch, a 31-year member of the team and instrumental player in growing the cooperative’s global presence, accepted the award on behalf of AMPI’s member-owners.

“This award fuels our momentum to continue building strong international partnerships,” Busch said. “We work on behalf of AMPI dairy farmers to bring quality, Co-op Crafted® dairy products to restaurants and grocery stores around the world.”

AMPI began a targeted export program in 2020 to develop long-term relationships with in-market distributors. Today, more than 20 percent of the co-op’s packaged cheese production is destined for customers overseas. Sliced American cheese, loaves and shreds of natural cheese are now distributed to 14 countries, primarily in Asia, the Middle East-North Africa, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Four companies out of more than 2,000 applicants were recognized at the event in the categories of agricultural commodities, manufactured goods, services, and international investment. “Trade and investment play an important role in our state’s economic growth and job creation,” Walz said. “I am proud to recognize the success of companies in Minnesota that are globally engaged.”

About AMPI:

AMPI is headquartered in New Ulm, Minn., and owned by dairy farm families from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. AMPI is the largest farmer-owned cheese cooperative in the U.S. The cooperative’s cheese, butter and powdered dairy products are marketed to foodservice, retail and food ingredient customers. The co-op launched its Dinner Bell Creamery brand and accompanying Co-op Crafted promise in 2019, highlighting more than 50 years of dairy farm families partnering with skilled dairy craftsmen to make great-tasting, award-winning products.