Ayesha Curry and So Delicious Want Cheese-Loving Americans to Rethink What Dairy-Free Cheese Alternatives Can Do

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Over the past decade, millions of Americans have embraced plant-based dairy alternatives as part of their daily diet. But there’s one dairy product people just can’t seem to quit: cheese. That’s why So Delicious® Dairy Free is teaming up with celebrity chef, New York Times bestselling cookbook author and restaurateur Ayesha Curry—someone who knows a thing or two about cheesy dishes and seriously delicious food—to prove just how easy it really is to ditch dairy cheese, thanks to new So Delicious Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives.

“I’m a firm believer in eating mindfully, while not depriving yourself of the things you love to eat. Reaching for more plant-based ingredients is one trick I know helps me feel my best,” said Ayesha, a wife and mother of three. “Cheese is a staple in so many of my favorite recipes, and So Delicious Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives are the perfect swap. You’ll see what I mean when you try them for yourself!”

Ayesha and So Delicious remixed a few of her favorite cheesy recipes from her latest cookbook, The Full Plate, and her own recipe collection—a Chicken Parm Burger, Butternut Squash Cheesy Mac with Edamame, and The Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich—using So Delicious Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives instead of dairy cheese.

Together, Ayesha and So Delicious are encouraging plant-curious Americans to experiment with the brand’s new plant-based Shreds, Spreads and Slices in their own family-favorite, cheesy recipes and to tag So Delicious (Instagram/@So_Delicious) for the chance to be featured on the So Delicious channel!

“There’s very fair skepticism among flexitarians that plant-based cheese alternatives can’t measure up to dairy in terms of taste and texture,” said Virginia Kelly, senior director of marketing at So Delicious. “So Delicious is excited to shatter those concerns and blaze new trails with our new line of non-dairy cheese alternatives. Whether you’re melting Cheddar Style Slices in a gooey grilled cheese or sprinkling Mexican Style Shreds on a quesadilla, they taste so amazing that you’ll change your mind on what plant-based cheese alternatives can do.”

To get recipe inspiration and watch Ayesha transform recipes with So Delicious Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives, visit the So Delicious Kitchen, and keep an eye on Ayesha’s and So Delicious’ social channels over the coming weeks. Indulging in Ayesha’s plant-based cheese alternative content will make you want to consume So Delicious at mealtime, so prep your shopping list accordingly.

About So Delicious Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives

Here to convert even the biggest non-dairy skeptics, So Delicious Cheese Alternatives (MSRP: $4.99) include plant-based style Shreds (Cheddar, Mexican and Mozzarella style), Slices (American and Cheddar style) and cream cheese style Spreads (Creamy Original and Chive & Onion) that are creamy, smooth and melt to perfection. The full line of plant-based cheese alternatives is dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. So Delicious Plant-Based Slices and Shreds are available in the refrigerated aisle at select stores now, and Cream Cheese Style Spreads are launching in March 2021.

To find out where So Delicious Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives are sold in grocery stores near you, visit SoDeliciousDairyFree.com.

About So Delicious® Dairy Free

So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for the last 30 years. We offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights you can enjoy sipping, scooping, licking and drinking throughout the day. From our robust allergen testing program, to the innovative work we do creating products made with the highest quality ingredients, we are committed to doing the right thing for people, animals and the planet. Our entire line of foods and beverages is certified vegan and either enrolled in or verified by the Non-GMO Project. So Delicious Dairy Free offers a portfolio of dairy-free products, including frozen desserts, beverages, yogurt alternatives, coffee creamers and more, and is proud to be part of the B Corp™ Movement. Find more information at: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon ® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.