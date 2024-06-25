Babybel Introduces First-Ever Variety Pack with Three Flavors

For the first time ever, Babybel is introducing a Variety Pack that features fan-favorite flavors – Original, White Cheddar, and Monterey Jack. Available in an 18-count net, the assortment includes eight (8) Original cheeses offering the classic mild and creamy taste, five (5) deliciously smooth Monterey Jack cheeses with a tangy twist and five (5) White Cheddar cheeses that have a hint of sharp flavor.

Cheese fans can enjoy the 100% real cheese goodness from the Babybel Variety Pack, with each flavor containing over 4g of protein per serving and are a good source of calcium, making it a great option for any snacking occasion.

“Our consumers have been asking for a Babybel Variety Pack and we are more than happy to deliver,” said Eileen Pedersen, Babybel Brand Manager. “The pack offers Original, White Cheddar and our newest flavor, Monterey Jack, to satisfy every member of the family!”

The Babybel variety Pack is now available at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger, Stop N Shop, Meijer, and more for an $11.29 SRP.