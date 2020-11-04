Bezos backed NotCo Launches NotMilk in the United States at Whole Foods Market Stores

NEW YORK–Over the past two years the plant-based food industry has experienced unchartered growth – 29% compared to 2.2% in general food retail1 – and plant-based products have become a staple in consumers’ daily routines. NotCo, a leading food-tech company in Latin America and backed by key venture capital names, including Bezos Expeditions, announced today its debut in the United States with the launch of NotMilk™ in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

NotMilk™ is the next generation of plant-based milk, standing out in the crowded landscape of dairy-alternative products by delivering taste and texture that replicate dairy-based milk. NotCo has proprietary artificial intelligence and machine-learning algorithms that help mimic animal-based foods using plant-based ingredients. The food-tech company has mastered the art of creating plant-based foods that taste, feel, and cook just like their animal-based counterparts.

“When you think about the taste of milk, a human mind would never think that a combination of pineapple and cabbage would could recreate the taste of milk, but Giuseppe – our artificial intelligence – can and does. That’s the power of introducing a new technology into an obsolete system: you’re adding a whole new world of innovative possibilities that are good for us and the environment,” says NotCo CEO & founder Matias Muchnick.

“We know 33% of plant-based milk consumers in the US move back to dairy because of compromises in taste2. We are here to change that. There are many options in the market, but they miss something – whether that be look, taste or texture – but NotMilk has it all,” says Lucho Lopez-May, CEO of NotCo in North America. Lucho has an extensive career in the US market having spent fifteen years at Group Danone where his last role was President, Strategic Growth Channels and since August 2019 he served as CEO and Partner for Garland Food.

“At Whole Foods Market, we are always looking for high-quality products for our customers, and there is a desire from our customers for a product like NotMilk that delivers the taste of dairy milk, but is plant-based,” says Parker Brody, Senior Global Category Manager at Whole Foods Market. “We are excited and honored to be the first to introduce our customers to NotMilk in the U.S. and look forward to continuing to evolve this partnership.”

NotMilk™ will be available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide starting November in two varieties: NotMilk™ Whole and NotMilk™ 2% Reduced Fat. Follow along for more updates on NotMilk™ on our website, www.notcom.com, and our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

NotCo recently announced an $85 million-dollar Series C Round with key industry investors including Bezos Expeditions, Future Positive and L Catterton, as well as follow-on investment from all previous round investors.

The company will soon open a new office in New York to host its commercial operations while maintaining its Machine Learning team that is already partially hosted in San Francisco.

…

About NotCo

NotCo is a leading food-tech startup that utilizes proprietary artificial intelligence technology that can match animal protein to its ideal replacement among thousands of plant-based ingredients. NotCo has launched NotMilk, NotBurger, NotIceCream and NotMayo in Brazil, Argentina and Chile and is the only global company to disrupt massive food and beverage segments including dairy, eggs and meat simultaneously. In less than three years NotCo has become one of the fastest-growing food-tech company in Latin America and is now announcing its entrance to the US with its celebrated NotMilk™ product.