Borden Cheese today announces the launch of its brand new, American-themed summer packaging for its individually wrapped cheese slices (photo attached). The special packaging will be available to consumers at their local Borden-carrying grocers through Independence Day, or until supplies last, this summer.

Throughout most of the year, the number one use of single wrapped slices of American cheese is in grilled cheese sandwiches, but during the summer consumption increases by as much as 35% for summer holiday weekends.

American cheese slices melt better than many other types of cheeses making Borden’s individually wrapped American cheese slices a perfect grilling companion for American summer holidays. Whether it’s a classic cheeseburger on a summer afternoon or a grilled cheese that reminds you of home, simple comfort food is never more delicious than with Borden Cheese singles.

“Borden has been a mainstay of backyard cookouts and summer gatherings for many years and this new packaging is our way of bringing some American spirit back into the holidays this summer,” said Nathaniel Renteria, Brand Manager, DFA Dairy Brands. “We all know American cheese is a summer staple, so what better way to honor that then with some stars and stripes packaging just in time for summer BBQs and gatherings.”

