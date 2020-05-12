Borden Dairy Awarded USDA Contract to Provide 700 Million Servings of Nutritious Dairy Products for Families in Need

DALLAS – Borden, one of America’s favorite dairy companies founded in 1857, was awarded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) largest contract through its new Farmers to Families Food Box Program as part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program (CFAP). The contract will enable Borden to supply 700 million servings of fresh fluid milk for free to qualifying 501(c)3 organizations starting this Friday, May 15.

“Borden applauds the USDA for taking this monumental step to ensure that Americans have convenient access to nutrition during this difficult time in our nation’s history. This USDA contract allows Borden to exponentially grow our coronavirus relief efforts that are already underway,” said Borden CEO Tony Sarsam. “The 3,300 people of Borden are incredibly proud to further support our communities and eager to begin fulfilling more donation requests immediately.”

Through the CFAP, the USDA is purchasing and distributing up to $3 billion of agricultural products, including fresh produce, dairy and meat, to those in need. Borden will supply milk to consumers in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest regions, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Non-profit organizations interested in receiving a production donation from Borden should email donations@bordendairy.com.

About Borden

Founded in 1857 by Gail Borden, Jr., Borden is a heritage American brand that produces more than 35 wholesome and delicious products enjoyed by millions of people every day. Borden was the first company to develop a patent for the process of condensing milk, as well as the first company to use glass milk bottles. In 1936, Elsie became America’s favorite spokes-cow, and was recognized in 2000 by AdAge as one of the top 10 advertising icons of the 20th century. Today, Borden is headquartered in Dallas and operates 12 milk processing plants and nearly 100 branches across the U.S. that produce and distribute nearly 500 million gallons of milk annually for customers in the grocery, mass market, club, food service, hospitality, school and convenience store channels. The company’s People First culture has inspired decades of loyal tenure among hundreds of the 3,300 people Borden employs. In 2019, Borden landed the No. 16 spot on Forbes’ list of America’s Most Reputable Companies, highlighting the company’s well-earned trust amongst consumers. For more information, visit bordendairy.com.