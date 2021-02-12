Borden Dairy Brings Back Original High Protein Milk to Give Families the Nutrients They Need

DALLAS — Families looking for healthy and delicious sources of protein in their diet have made it clear they love the taste of rich, nutritious original Borden High Protein Milk. So, Borden is bringing this family favorite back to stores across Texas and Louisiana. A 16 oz glass of Borden High Protein Milk has a jaw-dropping 20 grams of protein. For comparison, that’s equivalent to three eggs, or three tablespoons of peanut butter, or 22 cups of spinach.

According to the National Institutes of Health, adequate consumption of high-quality proteins from animal products like milk is essential for optimal growth, development, and health of humans.

“Everyone needs protein to build strong bodies and improve fitness, which is especially important for kids, but getting them to eat enough high protein foods can be tough,” said Borden National Sales and Marketing Director Mike Arsenault. “Borden High Protein Milk is an excellent protein-rich option, offering the energy kids need for that fun playdate or a tasty after-school snack.”

High Protein Milk is an important part of Borden’s commitment to bring nutritious and delicious dairy products to more families, giving mom and dad healthy options that kids love.

“We heard from families about how much they loved the taste of original High Protein Milk, so we’re thrilled to bring it back,” said Arsenault. “And to add extra excitement, we’re giving families a chance to win FREE Borden Milk for a year.”

Borden High Protein 2% Reduced Fat Milk can be found in major retail grocery stores and convenience stores throughout Texas and Louisiana. The MSRP is $4.59 for a gallon and $3.49 for a half-gallon. Visit bordendairy.com/high-protein for a 50-cent coupon towards the purchase of Borden High Protein Milk, and enter to win FREE Borden Milk for a year. Follow Borden on Facebook at facebook.com/elsiethecow.

About Borden

Founded in 1857 by Gail Borden, Jr., Borden is an iconic American brand that produces more than 35 wholesome and delicious products enjoyed by millions of people every day. Borden was the first company to develop a patent for the process of condensing milk, as well as the first company to use glass milk bottles. In 1936, Elsie became America’s favorite spokes-cow and was recognized in 2000 by AdAge as one of the top 10 advertising icons of the 20th century. Today, Borden is headquartered in Dallas and operates 14 milk processing plants and nearly 100 branches across the U.S. that produce and distribute nearly 500 million gallons of milk annually for customers in the grocery, mass market, club, food service, hospitality, school, and convenience store channels. The company’s People First culture has inspired decades of loyal tenure among hundreds of the 3,600 people Borden employs. In 2019, Borden landed the No. 16 spot on Forbes’ list of America’s Most Reputable Companies, highlighting the company’s well-earned trust amongst consumers. For more information, visit bordendairy.com.