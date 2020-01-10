Borden Halts Production at Cincinnati Plant

Borden Dairy shut down production at its Greater Cincinnati plant just days before it filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday.

Borden, known for its Elsie the Cow mascot, halted production at its Arlington Heights plant last week, Adrienne Chance, spokeswoman at Dallas-based Borden, told me. The facility continues to operate as a distribution and transportation center. It cut less than two dozen jobs, she said, and still employs about 110.

But that move and the company’s bankruptcy filing weren’t related, Chance said.

