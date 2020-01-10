Borden Halts Production at Cincinnati Plant

Steve Watkins, Cincinnati Business Courier Dairy January 10, 2020

Borden Dairy shut down production at its Greater Cincinnati plant just days before it filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday.

Borden, known for its Elsie the Cow mascot, halted production at its Arlington Heights plant last week, Adrienne Chance, spokeswoman at Dallas-based Borden, told me. The facility continues to operate as a distribution and transportation center. It cut less than two dozen jobs, she said, and still employs about 110.

But that move and the company’s bankruptcy filing weren’t related, Chance said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cincinnati Business Courier

Related Articles

Dairy

Borden Dairy Spicing up the Holidays with New Gingerbread Eggnog

October 22, 2019 Borden Dairy

Move over pumpkin spice – Gingerbread Eggnog is about to be the new autumn “it” beverage. Borden, one of America’s favorite dairy companies founded in 1857, has introduced the new limited-edition flavored eggnog just in time for holiday celebrations. Along with the new offering, Borden’s Classic Eggnog is returning to the dairy aisle.