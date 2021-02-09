BrandSpark International Names Eggland’s Best America’s Most Trusted Egg Brand

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. — Each year, BrandSpark International sets out to help consumers make smarter, better decisions and to select the most trustworthy grocery brands through its annual BrandSpark American Trust Study. After calling on more than 18,000 shoppers to participate, BrandSpark has once again named Eggland’s Best (EB) America’s Most Trusted Egg.

“Eggland’s Best continues to prove its commitment to the American shopper by repeatedly providing a positive product experience,” said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. “Customers know they can consistently expect a fresher and more nutritious egg from Eggland’s Best. This dedication does not go unnoticed by consumers and is what makes Eggland’s Best one of America’s Most Trusted brands.”

“We are thrilled that consumers have chosen Eggland’s Best as their Most Trusted Egg for the seventh year in a row,” said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland’s Best. “At Eggland’s Best, we know that our fans place their trust in us to provide an egg with superior taste, freshness, variety and nutrition for their families. We are committed to the quality of our products and are proud that this honor reaffirms that commitment.”

Eggland’s Best eggs are richer in a variety of micronutrients that can help support a healthy immune system, including six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. Most micronutrients are not produced in the body and must be derived from the diet.

“The BrandSpark Most Trusted Seal is extremely helpful, as it allows consumers to easily find delicious, high-quality products that are already loved by their fellow shoppers,” said Marissa Meshulam, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and founder of MPM Nutrition. “I always recommend Eggland’s Best eggs to clients not only for their superior taste and freshness, but because compared to ordinary eggs, they contain more nutrients that are vital to immune health.”

The superior nutrition of Eggland’s Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland’s Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has superior nutritional qualities.

Eggland’s Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product’s superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland’s Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland’s Best Eggs

Eggland’s Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland’s Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive “EB” stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland’s Best was voted “America’s Most Trusted Egg Brand” by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; “America’s Most Recommended™ Eggs” by women in the Women’s Choice Awards; and “Product of the Year.” In addition, Eggland’s Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men’s Health, Men’s Fitness, Taste of Home, Women’s Health, and many others.

Eggland’s Best’s hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About BrandSpark International