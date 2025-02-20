BrandSpark Names Eggland’s Best America’s Most Trusted Egg Once Again

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. – Shoppers across the country have once again placed their trust in Eggland’s Best, awarding the brand the title of Most Trusted Egg in America for the 11th consecutive year with the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. The recognition comes from BrandSpark International, which surveys tens of thousands of American consumers each year to determine the most trusted brands in the grocery aisle.

“Earning customer trust year after year is no easy feat, and Eggland’s Best continues to prove its excellence by consistently delivering superior eggs that consumers love,” said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. “Our research demonstrates that American shoppers turn to Eggland’s Best time and time again for its dependability, nutrition and quality, making the brand a true leader in its category.”

The Brandspark Most Trusted Awards is one of the most comprehensive studies of brand trust in America, this year spanning 284 product and service categories and gathering insights from 29,420 shoppers.

“At Eggland’s Best, we always strived to provide eggs with superior nutrition, taste and freshness,” said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland’s Best. “Being recognized by BrandSpark for the 11th straight year reflects the trust consumers place in our brand and our unwavering pursuit of quality.”

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland’s Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition in Eggland’s Best eggs is due to its proprietary, all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland’s Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

“As a Registered Dietitian, Eggland’s Best eggs are my go-to recommendation because of their outstanding nutritional value,” said Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN. “With more Vitamin D, Omega-3s and Vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs, they make it easy for families to pack essential nutrients into every meal. It’s no surprise that Eggland’s Best continues to be recognized as the Most Trusted Egg in America, as consumers like me and my clients have relied on the brand for years to deliver quality and nutrition they can count on.”

With over 100 awards and honors celebrating its outstanding taste, nutrition, and freshness, Eggland’s Best remains a trusted choice for millions. To explore recipes and learn more about Eggland’s Best, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland’s Best Eggs

Eggland’s Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland’s Best’s hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland’s Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland’s Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men’s Health, and many others. Eggland’s Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland’s Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland’s Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland’s Best eggs. All Eggland’s Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and enhance the success of new product launches. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, now in its 12th year in the USA, is a leading consumer-voted credentialling program that measures consumer trust and brand resilience within hundreds of CPG, retail, and services categories, as determined by American shoppers through their top-of-mind unaided responses for brands they trust most in categories which they shop and services which they use.