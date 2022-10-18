Burnbrae Farms – Proudly Certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise

LYN, ON – Burnbrae Farms, a leader in the Canadian food industry and a national supplier of eggs and egg products, proudly announces that it is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE). Canadian businesses that are at least 51 per cent owned and managed by women are eligible to be WBE Canada certified.

The business is led by Margaret Hudson, President & CEO, who is supported by her siblings and the shareholder group that includes Margaret, Helen Anne Hudson, Mary Jean (Hudson) McFall, Ted Hudson, Sue Hudson, and brother-in-law Ian McFall.

“We are honoured to be accredited by WBE. Generations of the Hudson family have been inspired by influential matriarchal women who were well educated, community minded, and strong role models. We are proud to carry on their legacy,” says Margaret Hudson.

Burnbrae Farms is a sixth-generation, Canadian family-owned and operated company. For more than 130 years, family values and sustainability have been an integral part of the Hudson family’s strong agricultural heritage and purpose. As Canada’s leading egg marketer, Burnbrae Farms is committed to offering safe, nutritious and affordable eggs and egg products to Canadians.

About WBE Canada

Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization that is opening doors for Canadian women-owned businesses to supply chains across North America. Founded by corporations to provide certification services for their supplier diversity programs, WBE Canada also provides supplier development training and resources, networking and matchmaker opportunities and supplier diversity program support. Learn more at www.WBECanada.ca.

About Burnbrae Farms

