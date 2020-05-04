Burnett Dairy Steps Up in Time of Need

The Burnett Dairy Cooperative has been busy helping local food banks and school children with the cheese.

“We just finished making 16,000 pounds of shredded Mozzarella cheese which will head out to 19 area schools this Thursday, Friday and Monday,” said Jenny Binversie of the Burnett Dairy Cooperative. “This is an uncharted time of need and we are happy to get cheese into the hands of those that need it most.”

Burnett Dairy Cooperative has delivered 16,000 pounds of its shredded cheese to over 8,000 students across 19 schools, including Grantsburg, Siren and Webster.

