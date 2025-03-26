Cabot Wins Nine First Place Awards at National Dairy Competition

Cabot Creamery/Agri-Mark took home 19 awards at the United States Championship Cheese Contest last week. The awards included four first-place awards for its cheddars, two for its shredded and sliced cheeses and two for foodservice products. The company also earned a first-place win for two of its whey powders and 10 additional second and third-place finishes.

A team of expert judges from across the nation evaluated entries on flavor, body and texture, salt, color, finish, packaging, and other appropriate attributes. Awards were given to the highest scoring entries in each class from across the country. Some of the cooperative’s award-winning products, including medium cheddar and crème fraiche, are exclusive to foodservice, while its whey powders (WPC80 Instant and dairy product solids) are high-quality ingredients used in various food applications.

“Our brand was built on crafting delicious, naturally aged Vermont cheddars,” said Jason Martin, SVP of Operations. “It takes a lot of hard-working people to produce the dairy products consumers see on the shelves. From our Cabot farmers to our dedicated employees, cheese graders, sourcing team, drivers and everyone in between, these awards validate our commitment to making exceptional products.”

“Every step of the way, our team is carefully monitoring our products to ensure our high-quality standards are met,” noted Earle Elliott, Cheese Grader and Inventory Manager. “From our mild cheddar cheese to pepper jack, crème fraiche to our whey powders which are up-cycled from the cheese-making process, we’re proud that our commitment to quality is recognized across the product portfolio.”

Cabot Creamery/Agri-Mark won the following awards,

First Place:



Cabot Mild Cheddar Cheese

Cabot Medium Cheddar Cheese (Foodservice)

Cabot Seriously Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Cabot Crème Fraiche (Foodservice)

Cabot Clothbound*

Cabot Mac & Cheese Shredded Cheese

Cabot Pepper Jack Sliced Cheese

Agri-Mark WPC80 Instant (Whey Powder)

Agri-Mark Dairy Product Solids (Whey Powder)

Second Place:

Cabot Medium Cheddar (Foodservice)

Cabot Vermont Sharp Cheddar

Cabot Premium Salted Butter

Cabot Triple Cream Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt

Agri-Mark WPC80 Instant (Whey Powder)

Agri-Mark Dairy Product Solid (Whey Powder)

Third Place:

Cabot Medium Cheddar (Foodservice)

Cabot Vermont Sharp Cheddar

Cabot Salted Butter

Cabot Whole Milk Plain Green Yogurt

* A collaboration between Cabot Creamery & Jasper Hill Farm that was also nominated for best overall.