Cacique Celebrates Virtual Gatherings by Partnering With Leading Chefs for ‘Season the Day’ Series Featuring Epic Online Meals

LOS ANGELES — Cacique Inc., one of the country’s top authentic Mexican food brands, announced the launch of a new social media series that will add a pinch of excitement to the family dining table by helping food lovers connect with others. Inspired by how social distancing has driven Americans to host virtual social events to stay connected to loved ones, Cacique is partnering with top Mexican cuisine chefs for the Season the Day digital series. Beginning with Chef Aarón Sánchez, Cacique and its chef partners will host recipe tutorials and contests for lucky winners to join the chefs for exclusive virtual meal experiences throughout the summer.

86% of Americans report they are eagerly anticipating hosting loved ones in-person in various ways once restrictions related to COVID-19 are lifted, with movie night (53%), dinner parties (48%) and date night (40%) leading the listi. Kicking off on Instagram Live, Chef Sánchez will showcase one of his favorite dishes for a meal many consumers are looking forward to gathering for once we return to normal social conditions – Brunchi. Consumers can tune in on Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. EDT by visiting the brand’s Instagram account, where they’ll also be able to find more details on how to enter for a chance to be one of seven lucky winners who will join him for a special virtual brunch experience on Sunday, June 7.

“For generations, we’ve been humbled to be invited to our consumers’ homes, and today we feel privileged to invite them to our family table while we Season the Day,” said Gil de Cardenas, CEO at Cacique, Inc. “We’re excited to bring together people with a passion for authentic Mexican cuisine to enjoy each other’s company, share stories and foster connection, even if we’re miles apart.”

“In the current ‘new normal’ of social distancing, digital and social media get togethers have kept me busy both personally and professionally,” said Chef Aarón Sánchez. “Sharing meals together has always been my favorite way to spend time with my loved ones and make new connections, and I’m honored to partner with Cacique on an initiative that’s grounded in creating meaningful ways for people to continue to do this from afar.”

For those hosting their own virtual gatherings, Cacique recommends the following recipes to enjoy with loved ones near and far:

Following the brunch with Chef Sánchez in early June, the Season the Day chef partners will each offer consumers digital meal experiences that mirror the social occasions Cacique has uncovered Americans are missing most. Consumers can follow Cacique on Instagram for announcements of new chef partners and virtual meal contests all summer long.

For more than 45 years, Cacique has remained a family-owned company dedicated to producing the highest-quality authentic products, including Mexican cheeses, creams, chorizos and yogurts. To learn more about Cacique, visit www.caciqueinc.com and find Cacique on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

i Suzy Panel Survey to Adult NYC Residents, May 21, 2020, N+1006

About Cacique® Inc.

Family-owned and founded in 1973 on the principles of family, quality, integrity and authenticity, Cacique® is now one of the country’s top authentic Mexican food brands and the #1 brand of Hispanic cheeses, creams, yogurts and chorizos in the United States. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, Cacique® remains dedicated to producing fresh, natural and authentic Hispanic products. For more information about Cacique®‘s line of products, please visit caciqueinc.com or call (800) 521-6987 or (626) 937-3505.