Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Expansion Plans for Additional Cage-Free Production Capabilities

Company Updates Progress on Dexter, Missouri Conversion

RIDGELAND, Miss. — Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) announced that on October 4, 2024, its Board of Directors approved $40 million in new capital projects to further expand the Company’s cage-free production capabilities. The Company plans to fund the projects through a combination of available cash on hand, sales of investment securities and operating cash flow.

The projects will include the addition of five new cage-free layer houses across the Company’s locations in Florida, Georgia, Utah and Texas. The Company plans to start construction by the end of calendar 2024 and expects the projects to be completed with additional production capacity for approximately 1.0 million cage-free layer hens by late summer 2025. These additions will primarily replace recently retired caged facilities and add to the Company’s cage-free capacity.

The Company also provided an update on its conversion of the former Tyson Foods facilities in Dexter, Missouri, acquired on March 14, 2024. Following the closing, the Company began work to remodel and repurpose these assets for use in shell egg production. Cal-Maine Foods has also been working with local contract growers and has commitments that would result in approximately 1.2 million additional free-range hens by fall 2025, with plans to add more capacity in the future.

Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., said, “We are pleased to announce these new expansion projects, which support our strategy to increase our free-range production in line with customer demand and expanding state requirements for cage-free eggs. The additional capacity will further enhance our ability to serve our growing customer base. We have made considerable progress with the conversion of the Dexter facilities and look forward to the additional production and distribution capabilities from this location. We greatly appreciate the support we have received from the existing network of local contract growers. As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to being the most efficient and sustainable producer of fresh shell eggs and egg products, and we will look for additional opportunities to further advance our growth strategy.”

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the nation and sells most of its shell eggs throughout the majority of the United States.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our company and our industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, among others, (i) the risk factors set forth in the Company’s SEC filings (including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K), (ii) the risks and hazards inherent in the shell egg business (including disease, pests, weather conditions and potential for recall), including but not limited to the current outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza affecting poultry in the U.S., Canada and other countries that was first detected in commercial flocks in the U.S. in February 2022 and that first impacted our flocks in December 2023, (iii) changes in the demand for and market prices of shell eggs and feed costs, (iv) our ability to predict and meet demand for cage-free and other specialty eggs, (v) risks, changes or obligations that could result from our recent or future acquisitions of new flocks or businesses and risks or changes that may cause conditions to completing a pending acquisition not to be met, (vi) our ability to complete our pending and anticipated construction projects on time and on budget, (vii) risks relating to changes in inflation and interest rates, (viii) our ability to retain existing customers, acquire new customers and grow our product mix, (ix) adverse results in pending litigation matters, and (x) global instability, including as a result of the war in Ukraine, the conflicts in Israel and surrounding areas and attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. SEC filings may be obtained from the SEC or the Company’s website, www.calmainefoods.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because, while we believe the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Further, the forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the respective dates thereof, or if no date is stated, as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intent or obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.