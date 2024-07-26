Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Publication of Fiscal 2023 Sustainability Report

Cal-Maine Foods Dairy July 26, 2024

RIDGELAND, Miss. – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) released the Company’s updated Fiscal 2023 Sustainability Report, which highlights Cal-Maine Foods’ progress on the Company’s key sustainability initiatives. As in previous reports, the Company is providing updated information utilizing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, stated “We are pleased to present our Fiscal 2023 sustainability report, marking the fifth year to share our progress and honor our commitment to be more transparent about our operations. Based on the feedback we have received, we have made important changes to improve our reporting format and provide more data-focused, concise disclosures. We are proud of the work we have done with respect to our key sustainability initiatives, which align with our values, our people, the communities we serve, the environment and the animals under our care. Above all, we strive to be true to our mission to be the most sustainable producer and reliable supplier of consistent high-quality fresh eggs and egg products in the country, demonstrating a ‘Culture of Sustainability’ in everything we do.”

The report may be found on the Company’s website at www.calmainefoods.com

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells most of its shell eggs throughout the majority of the United States.

Related Articles

Dairy

Egg Farmers of Canada Introduces Its National Environmental Sustainability Tool

Egg Farmers of Canada Dairy March 1, 2022

Egg Farmers of Canada is pleased to announce the release of its National Environmental Sustainability Tool (NEST), an innovative online tool that empowers Canadian egg farmers to measure, monitor and manage the environmental footprint of their own farm. With the beta version of NEST, farmers can perform a sustainability assessment of their farm to understand key drivers of environmental performance, including energy and water use, while also exploring comparisons to farms in their region and across the country.

Retail & FoodService

Performance Food Group and Industry-Leading Partners Unveil Sustainable Distribution Center of the Future

Performance Food Group (PFG) Retail & FoodService April 25, 2024

In recognition of Earth Day 2024, Performance Food Group Company, Advanced Energy Machines, FreeWire Technologies, GridMarket and Volvo Trucks North America, partnered to hold a special open house event at PFG’s Gilroy, CA facility to show how the companies have collaborated to help create a sustainable distribution center model of the future.