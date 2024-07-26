Califia Farms Acquires Uproot Inc.

LOS ANGELES — Califia Farms®, a leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand, today announced the acquisition of Uproot Inc., leading plantmilk dispenser system for food service. Founded by Kevin Eve and Jacob Conway who had a passion to provide consumers with healthy plant-based beverages, Uproot provides a convenient solution while increasing sustainability through packaging reduction.

“The founders of Uproot have developed a turnkey solution for dispensing plant-based milk and have achieved impressive distribution in just five years,” said Dave Ritterbush, CEO of Califia Farms. “We look forward to building on this foundation, connecting with consumers in new ways and providing our plantmilks to more people.”

The Uproot team, including the two founders, will be joining the Califia team. Through the acquisition, Califia will expand its Away From Home portfolio of products and services. Uproot operates over 150 dispensers at leading college and university campuses across the U.S. and other dining locations. The Uproot dispensing system provides a convenient and sustainable solution for delivering healthy and delicious plant-based milks to health-conscious consumers.

“Jacob and I founded Uproot to bring great plant-based milks to college dining and other food services. We are excited to continue this mission with Califia Farms because they share our commitment to nutrition and sustainability,” said Kevin Eve, founder of Uproot. “Together with Califia Farms, we will be able to offer more delightful, dispensed plant-based products and better serve our customers!”

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-uh-FEE-ahh” like California)

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand’s wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees, and heavy whipping cream are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K. with a brand presence in several other countries.

For more information, visit www.califiafarms.com and follow Califia Farms on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

About Uproot

Uproot’s mission is to bring sustainable, nutritious plant-based milk to college dining and other food services. Uproot launched a plant-based milk dispenser program in 2022 and now operates over 150 dispensers at colleges, k-12 schools and hospitals across the country. The Uproot dispenser program serves oatmilk, soymilk, and chocolate peamilk to meet the growing demand for plant-based milk. Uproot is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Kevin Eve and Jacob Conway.