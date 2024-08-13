Califia Farms Debuts Better-For-You Seasonal Portfolio With New Festive, Trending Flavors and Announces Return of Pumpkin Spice Favorites 

Caramel Apple Almond Latte, Maple Waffle, and Sugar Cookie Almond Creamers, and Holiday Blend Iced Coffee join Califia Farms’ seasonal lineup

LOS ANGELES – Califia Farms®, a leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand, announced its 2024 seasonal portfolio for fall and winter. The lineup includes fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice products, an expanded Caramel Apple line, exciting new Creamers, and a Holiday Blend Black Iced Coffee. Made with less sugar compared to leading sweetened plant-based creamer and ready-to-drink coffee brands*, the better-for-you lineup is starting to roll out now to retailers nationwide.

“From classic favorites like pumpkin spice lattes and peppermint mochas, to emerging flavor trends like caramel apple, our latest festive flavors give consumers the opportunity to recreate trending, seasonal coffee drinks for a café-quality experience at home,” said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer of Califia Farms. “Each year we look forward to delivering exciting, seasonal, and fun flavors that delight consumers. These products showcase our commitment to making a variety of plant-based options that are delicious and better-for-you.”

The fall line-up includes:

Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer – Creamy almond milk, real pumpkin puree, and warm spices of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg combine for a decadent hot or iced coffee. Plant-based, less sugary* and full of fall flavor. $5.89 MSRP; 25.4oz.

– Creamy almond milk, real pumpkin puree, and warm spices of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg combine for a decadent hot or iced coffee. Plant-based, less sugary* and full of fall flavor. $5.89 MSRP; 25.4oz. Pumpkin Spice Almond Latte – Bold coffee plus creamy almond milk, real pumpkin puree and the warm spices of nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger deliciously blend for a plant-based and less sugary* latte. Simply pour over ice and enjoy. $6.49 MSRP, 48oz.

– Bold coffee plus creamy almond milk, real pumpkin puree and the warm spices of nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger deliciously blend for a plant-based and less sugary* latte. Simply pour over ice and enjoy. $6.49 MSRP, 48oz. Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista Blend – A one-stop-shop to make your favorite festive coffee at home. Steam or froth it and add to espresso for the perfect Pumpkin Spice Latte that’s dairy-free, plant-based, and delicious. Available in pantry-safe packaging so you can stock up and enjoy throughout the season. $4.99 MSRP; 32oz.

Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Creamer – The rich flavor of a freshly baked caramel apple crumble blends with creamy oat milk, turning your coffee into a decadent treat, reminiscent of a classic fall dessert. Plant-based, less sugary* and delicious. $5.89 MSRP; 25.4oz.

The rich flavor of a freshly baked caramel apple crumble blends with creamy oat milk, turning your coffee into a decadent treat, reminiscent of a classic fall dessert. Plant-based, less sugary* and delicious. $5.89 MSRP; 25.4oz. NEW Caramel Apple Almond Latte – Bold coffee, creamy almond milk, and real caramel beautifully blended for a decadent taste. Plant-based, less sugary* and delicious. $5.99 MSRP; 48oz bottles available exclusively Target.

NEW Maple Waffle Almond Creamer – The indulgent flavors of fluffy waffles drenched in sweet maple syrup blend with creamy almond milk, transforming your hot or iced coffee into a velvety, smooth, plant-based less sugary* treat. $5.89 MSRP; 25.4oz bottles available exclusively at Target.

Califia Farms’ winter flavors include the return of Holiday Nog, the No. 1 plant-based Nog offering**, alongside Peppermint Mocha favorites and new debuts:

NEW Holiday Blend Black Iced Coffee – The first ready-to-drink pure black holiday blend iced coffee. This unsweetened iced coffee features warm and festive notes of holiday cinnamon spice. $5.49 MSRP; 48oz.

NEW Sugar Cookie Almond Creamer – Bring the joy of freshly baked sugar cookies to your hot or iced coffee with our Sugar Cookie Almond Creamer. Plant-based and less sugary*. $5.89 MSRP; 25.4oz bottles available starting this winter exclusively at Kroger.

Holiday Nog – Real cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg are added to smooth, creamy almond milk for a delightful and festive dairy-free, egg-free Holiday Nog, with only 50 calories per serving. Made with simple, plant-based ingredients, it’s deliciously guilt-free. $5.99 MSRP; 48oz.

Peppermint Mocha Almond Latte – Bold coffee plus creamy almond milk, real cocoa and the sweet, cool flavor of peppermint combine for a plant-based, less sugary* and absolutely delicious ready to drink latte. Simply pour over ice and enjoy. $5.89 MSRP; 25.4oz.

Peppermint Mocha Almond Creamer – Infuse your morning coffee with creamy almond milk, cool peppermint, and sweet cocoa. Blends perfectly into hot or iced coffee for a decadent, less-sugary* plant-based treat for the holidays. $6.49 MSRP; 48oz.

Visit the “Where to Buy” page on Califiafarms.com to find the seasonal offerings in a grocery store near you. Digital assets are available to view and download here.

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-uh-FEE-ahh” like California)

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand’s wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees, and heavy whipping cream are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K. with a brand presence in several other countries.

For more information, visit www.califiafarms.com

*Califia Farms Seasonal Almond Lattes contain 40% less sugar than average leading ready-to-drink coffee brands with 12g-16g of sugar per serving vs an average of 26.8g of sugar per serving of leading ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee brands. Califia Farms Seasonal Almond and Oat Creamers contain 25% less sugar than the leading sweetened plant-based creamer brand with 3g of sugar per serving vs an average of 4g per serving for the leading sweetened plant-based creamer brand.

**Total Spins US MULO + Natural $ Sales L24 Weeks ending 12/31/23.