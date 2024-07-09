Califia Farms Expands Line of Tea Beverages with Chai Almond Latte

Expanding its new line of tea beverages, Califia Farms has introduced Chai Almond Latte – a simple way to enjoy the classic flavor of a chai latte at home, without the dairy.

Made with real black tea, creamy Califia almond milk, and a touch of cinnamon and cane sugar for the perfect sweetness, Chai Almond Latte makes it even easier for consumers to make café-inspired beverages at home – just shake and pour over ice. Like all Califia Farms products, this classic tea beverage is made with simple plant-based ingredients, and is dairy-free, soy-free and gluten-free.

Chai Almond Latte is available now at Target with a suggested retail price of $5.99 (48oz bottle), and will be rolling out nationwide to Kroger and other retailers this fall.

Califia Farms Chai Almond Latte: A plant-based chai latte with the sweet and spiced notes of real black tea, blended with Califia Farms’ irresistibly creamy almond milk, plus a dash of cinnamon and cane sugar.

“Given the success of our Matcha Almond Latte, we’ve expanded our line of tea beverages with Chai Almond Latte based on the growing popularity of chai tea lattes and consumer demand for easy solutions for café favorites at home. Our plant-based chai requires no preparation for an easy, at-home café experience,” said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer of Califia Farms.

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-uh-FEE-ahh” like California)

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand’s wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees, and heavy whipping cream are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the ground operations in the U.K. with a brand presence in several other countries.