Califia Farms Pledges One Million Servings to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

LOS ANGELES — Califia Farms®, a leading, independently owned plant-based food and beverage company, has pledged to provide one million servings of nourishing beverages to frontline healthcare workers and other communities in need through the COVID-19 crisis.

The one million servings pledge is in addition to the company’s existing donation program and will extend through December 2020. Califia has already provided nearly 350,000 servings of its plant-based beverages since March 9, 2020.

“Califia Farms is privileged to be part of an industry that can help alleviate even a small amount of the stress created by this pandemic by providing great-tasting, nutritious products,” said Greg Steltenpohl, CEO and founder of Califia Farms. “We’re grateful to Feed the Frontlines NYC and other groups who quickly activated their network to help sustain our healthcare heroes and other vulnerable populations. By standing together as a community, we will emerge from this moment stronger and more resilient.”

Feed the Frontlines NYC has prepared and delivered 60,000 free, hearty meals to healthcare professionals across New York City while bringing 99 restaurant workers back on the job. They are delivering hot, individually packaged meals to 35 hospitals, including NYU Langone Health, NYC Health + Hospitals, Mount Sinai, New York – Presbyterian, Montefiore Medical Center and Manhattan VA Medical Center.

“Our brave frontline responders and healthcare providers are working around the clock to fight this pandemic and care for those who have been affected,” said Luca Di Pietro, Founder of Feed the Frontlines NYC. “As you can imagine, many of them tell us they need ‘intravenous coffee’ right now and are excited to be receiving Califia’s drinks with their meals. It’s been a great partnership.”

Califia is also working with Feeding America, LA Regional Food Bank, Meals on Wheels,public school districts and other partners to deliver nourishing beverages to those in need. This includes coffee shops and baristas, an important part of the Califia family that has been hit particularly hard by the shutdown. Califia is providing product donations to local coffee shops in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles and other cities, and using its social channels to spotlight baristas and share how people can support their local shops.

Contact: Press@califiafarms.com * Instagram and Twitter: @CalifiaFarms

#PlantTheFutureTogether www.califiafarms.com

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-ih-FEE-ah” like California)

Inspired by the values of our mythical muse and California’s namesake, Queen Califia, Califia Farms was founded in 2010 to bring food back to its original nourishing purpose. The Los Angeles-based company has since become one of the fastest-growing, independent, natural product companies in the U.S. Renowned for its plant-based beverages, packaged in an iconic curvy bottle, Califia continues to disrupt the dairy category with plant-based alternatives that make it easy for people to choose food that is delicious, nutritious and good for the planet. As it grows internationally, Califia is intent on tackling some of humanity’s greatest challenges through plant-powered innovation and by embracing the power of multicultural and ecological interdependence – the very core values of the “once and future” Queen Califia.

Learn more at califiafarms.com.

About Feed the Frontlines NYC

Feed the Frontlines NYC delivers free, hearty meals to health care professionals caring for COVID-19 patients while keeping NYC restaurants open and their hardworking employees on the job. Launched by the owner of the Tarallucci e Vino (TARE-ah-LOO-Chee AYE VEE-no) restaurant group, Luca Di Pietro (DEE PEA-AY-TRO), his wife, Kate, daughter Isabella (22), and son Ian (19), on March 21, 2020, Feed the Frontlines NYC has raised more than $1 million in contributions and delivered 60,000 meals to tired but extremely grateful healthcare heroes at 35 New York City hospitals and one elder care facility. To meet the demand, Tarallucci e Vino has rehired 35 of its own staff, brought 15 other restaurants into the effort and dozens of their workers back on the job. Feed the Frontlines NYC is New Yorkers feeding New Yorkers and putting New Yorkers back to work. It is one New York City restaurant family trying to keep the family business alive by serving the community. And they are inspiring others to do the same for their communities. Feed the Frontlines NYC has helped friends launch sister organizations in Toronto, Boston, Boulder, Marin, Sacramento, Miami and Englewood, New Jersey.

For more information, please go to www.feedthefrontlinesnyc.org or contact Isabella Di Pietro at feedthefrontlinesnyc@gmail.com

Instagram: @feedthefrontlines Twitter: @feedthefrontnyc Facebook: Feed the Frontlines NYC