Califia Farms Unveils Limited-Edition Mint Chip Oat Creamer

LOS ANGELES – Califia Farms, a leading dairy-free beverage company, is announcing its new Mint Chip Oat Creamer, the latest addition to its popular line of dairy-free, plant-based creamers. Available for a limited time only, this decadent creamer combines the luscious creaminess of oat milk with the delightful flavor experience of a scoop of mint chip ice cream. It blends beautifully into hot or iced coffee and turns your morning brew into a richly flavored and remarkably creamy cup.

This new addition to the Califia Farms portfolio is yet another fun opportunity to expand plant-based options for consumers who are eager to experiment and recreate their favorite coffee drinks at home. Mint Chip Oat Creamer caters to these consumers looking to try fun flavors, with less calories than most dairy and non-dairy creamers and ingredients that are Non-GMO Certified, Glyphosate free, Kosher, and free from carrageenan.

Mint Chip Oat Creamer joins Califia Farms’ line of best-selling oat milk creamers and are available at leading conventional and natural retailers, including Albertsons Safeway Seattle, H-E-B, and Sprouts. For more information, visit califiafarms.com.