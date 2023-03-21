California Creamery Operators Association Announces ‘California Dreaming’ Conference

Sacramento, Calif. – The 123rd Annual Meeting of the California Creamery Operators Association (CCOA) returns June 26-27 to South Lake Tahoe, welcoming dairy industry leaders who are looking to stay informed about issues, trends, and opportunities. Since 1900, the CCOA convention has served as an important forum for dairy farmers, processors, academics, allied industry members, and other partners. This year’s theme is California Dreaming: A Vision for Continued Leadership and Financial Success.

CCOA’s annual meeting aims to further strengthen the state’s position as a world leader in dairy production, processing, and the delivery of high-quality products—ultimately providing nutritious and enjoyable milk and dairy foods to benefit local and global communities. Keynote speakers and panelists include a growing list of industry-leading analysts and executives, world-renowned researchers, and top-notch technical experts:

• Mary Ledman, Global Sector Strategist- Dairy, Rabobank

• Dr. Frank Mitloehner, Professor & Air Quality Specialist, University of California, Davis

• Cliff Gladstein, Founding President, Gladstein, Neandross & Associates

• John Talbot, CEO, California Milk Advisory Board

• Paul Bleiberg, SVP, Government Relations, National Milk Producers Federation

• Terry Brockman, Chief Business Officer, Saputo Dairy Products USA

• Phil Plourd, President, Ever.Ag

• Darrin Monteiro, VP, Sustainability and Member Relations, California Dairies, Inc.

• Dr. Ermias Kebreab, Associate Dean of Global Engagement, University of California, Davis

• Amy DeLisio, CEO, Dairy Council of California

• Veronique Lagrange, Director, California Dairy Innovation Center

• Joshua Long, CEO, President & CEO, E4E Solutions, LLC

• Arun Gupta, CEO, Skyven Technologies

• Michael Boccadoro, Executive Director, CCOA, Dairy Cares, Ag Energy Consumers Association

• Stephen Cain, Director, Economic Research & Analysis, National Milk Producers Federation

• Justin Loyear, Business Development Manager, Cummins Alternative Technologies

The conference will illustrate dairy’s global outlook, including the trends, policies, and innovations shaping the future. Considering California’s leadership in climate policy and sustainability, several sessions will discuss the realities of transitioning to clean energy, reducing emissions from farms, plants, and truck fleets, and meeting consumer and policymaker expectations. Speakers will share insights on how decision makers are navigating evolving landscapes, embracing innovation, and adapting to meet sustainability goals and ensure a profitable future.

“The CCOA conference takes a head-on approach to some of the most daunting challenges we face as an industry,” said Steve Galbraith, CCOA President and VP of Procurement and Risk Management for Saputo Dairy Products USA. “Through collaborative learning, our program engages attendees, equipping and inspiring us to tackle these challenges and embrace opportunities for growth and advancement.”

CCOA’s annual meeting is a longstanding, family-oriented tradition like no other. Set in beautiful South Lake Tahoe, the two-day program provides opportunities to relax, network, and recharge. Attendees can choose to participate in the golf tournament or a lake cruise. Walking distance from casino entertainment, shopping, and restaurants, with endless outdoor activities nearby, the venue offers something for everyone. A CCOA member favorite, the cherished Tuesday night awards dinner includes raffle prizes with great odds for all in attendance.

Presenting Sponsors for CCOA’s 2023 Annual Meeting include the California Milk Advisory Board and the California Cattle Council. A full list of supporters and additional information about the 2023 speaker program is available on the website, with more announcements to be made in the coming weeks.

Early bird registration will be available through Friday, April 28. To secure a booth space, become a sponsor, or to register, visit CCOADairy.org