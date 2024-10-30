California Dairies, Inc. Announces Closure of its Los Banos Manufacturing Facility

VISALIA, Calif. — California Dairies, Inc. (CDI) announced it will cease operations at its Los Banos, California manufacturing facility, effective immediately. The entire facility will close, affecting approximately 38 employees.

“Closing the Los Banos plant was a difficult decision, one that was not made lightly,” said Brad Anderson, president and chief executive officer. “This decision was driven by the evolving dynamics of the marketplace and shifting milk supplies. We value the contributions of our dedicated employees in Los Banos and recognize the impact this has on them and the community. We are committed to supporting them through this transition. The Los Banos plant and its employees will hold a special place in our company’s history.”

The Los Banos facility will cease operations immediately and will enter a period of shutdown. CDI will be working closely with impacted employees to assist them with this transition.

The Los Banos manufacturing facility has been in operation since 1925. It was first operated as part of San Joaquin Valley Dairymen, before merging with Danish Creamery and California Milk Producers in 1999 to become California Dairies, Inc. CDI continues to have a significant presence, not only in California, but throughout the United States and internationally.

About California Dairies, Inc.

California Dairies, Inc. is the largest member-owned milk marketing and processing cooperative in California, producing 40 percent of California’s milk. Co-owned by nearly 300 dairy producers who ship 17 billion pounds of Real California Milk annually, California Dairies, Inc. is a manufacturer of quality butter, fluid milk products, and milk powders. In addition, California Dairies, Inc. is the home of two leading and well-respected brands of butter – Challenge and Danish Creamery and milk powder brand, DairyAmerica. California Dairies’ quality dairy products are available in all 50 United States and in more than 50 foreign countries. For additional information on California Dairies, Inc., visit www.californiadairies.com.