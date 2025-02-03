California Dairies, Inc. Announces Future Leadership Transition

President & CEO Brad Anderson Announces Retirement at Year End; COO Rob Vandenheuvel Named as Successor

VISALIA, Calif. — California Dairies, Inc. (CDI), announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Anderson will retire at the end of 2025, following a distinguished career marked by significant contributions to both CDI and the broader dairy industry.

Anderson joined CDI as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and was appointed President and CEO in 2020. During his tenure, Anderson spearheaded transformative initiatives that strengthened CDI’s position as an industry leader.

Under Anderson’s leadership, CDI achieved significant transformation and innovation. He oversaw the construction of a new state-of-the-art processing facility in Bakersfield, expanding CDI’s manufacturing footprint into Extended Shelf Life (ESL) and Aseptic/Shelf Stable Ultra High Temperature (UHT) products. He optimized operations by restructuring the organization into Global Business Groups to better serve domestic and international markets. Anderson also diversified CDI’s existing product portfolio, including the introduction of lactoferrin production, as the organization sought to expand its market reach and meet evolving consumer demands. Furthermore, he established CDI as an environmental leader through the “Golden State Advantage” initiative.

Beyond his contributions to CDI, Anderson is a recognized industry leader, actively shaping the future of dairy through his involvement in various organizations. He has held key leadership roles within the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, National Milk Producers Federation, and the U.S. Dairy Export Council. This includes his instrumental work as Chair of the Innovation Center’s Stewardship Commitment Taskforce and CEO Taskforce on Greenhouse Gas Reporting.

“Brad’s legacy is one of transformation,” said Cory Vanderham, Chairman of CDI’s Board of Directors. “He inspired a culture of innovation that led to the expansion of product lines, including Lactoferrin and our Valley Natural Beverages UHT and ESL production facility. We are grateful for his leadership.”

To ensure a smooth transition, CDI’s Board of Directors has named Rob Vandenheuvel, current Chief Operating Officer, as Anderson’s successor. Vandenheuvel will assume the role of President and CEO on January 1, 2026.

Since joining CDI in 2017, Vandenheuvel has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership across various areas, including member and industry relations, supply chain, operations, and sales. His prior experience as General Manager at Milk Producers Council, as well as growing up on a California dairy farm, has given him valuable perspective as he served on CDI’s leadership team the past eight years in escalating roles.

“Rob brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to this role,” said Vanderham. “His strategic thinking and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of the dairy industry. We are confident that he is the right person to lead this cooperative into a bright future.”

Anderson and Vandenheuvel will work closely together over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.

“I am deeply honored to be entrusted with the leadership of this incredible cooperative,” said Vandenheuvel. “I’m excited to build upon the strong foundation laid by Brad and work alongside our dedicated team to serve our members and customers.”

About California Dairies, Inc.

California Dairies, Inc. is the largest member-owned milk marketing and processing cooperative in California, producing 40 percent of California’s milk. Co-owned by nearly 300 dairy producers who ship 17 billion pounds of Real California Milk annually, California Dairies, Inc. is a manufacturer of quality butter, fluid milk products, and milk powders. In addition, California Dairies, Inc. is the home of two leading and well-respected brands of butter – Challenge and Danish Creamery and milk powder brand, DairyAmerica. California Dairies’ quality dairy products are available in all 50 United States and in more than 50 foreign countries. For additional information on California Dairies, Inc., visit www.californiadairies.com.