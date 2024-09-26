California Dairy Sustainability Summit: Farm Focus Announced for March 2025 in Visalia

Organizers announce additional event for dairy farmers to gain valuable information and connections.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Dairy Sustainability Summit organizing committee announced a new, farmer-focused event that will take place on March 25, 2025, at the Visalia Convention Center in Visalia, Calif. This added event will focus on equipping California dairy families and employees with information to further enhance and future-proof farming operations. The one-day conference and tradeshow will promote innovative, practical, and workable approaches to advance environmental and economic sustainability, enabling California’s family dairies to continue producing nutritious milk and dairy foods for local and global communities.

The Farm Focus summit will host timely discussions as the California dairy sector is on track to achieve climate neutrality by as early as 2027. In addition to world-leading progress in methane reduction, the state’s dairy farmers are advancing in clean, renewable energy, water conservation and protection, animal health and comfort, soil health, community nutrition programming, and more. Speakers will highlight the importance of California dairy’s leadership and the technologies, strategies, and incentive programs helping farmers navigate challenges and tap into opportunities.

“California dairy farmers are world leaders in planet-smart dairy farming. The 2025 summit is designed to help them along this ongoing journey,” said Charles “Chuck” Ahlem, Hilmar dairy farmer and board member for several of the hosting organizations.

Held biennially since 2018, the California Dairy Sustainability Summit is co-hosted by Dairy Cares, California Dairy Research Foundation, California Milk Advisory Board, California Dairy Quality Assurance Program, and the Dairy Council of California. The 2025 Farm Focus will kick off with dynamic discussions among leaders from the dairy industry and its major customers. Interactive breakout sessions will allow attendees to dive deep into understanding the latest on-farm sustainability strategies. It will also be the first version of the summit to include an in-person Expo Hall since 2018. Attendees will explore solution provider booths and academic research posters, and will enjoy valuable networking opportunities.

“We are proud to be on the leading edge of sustainable dairy farming,” said Tony Louters, Merced dairy farmer and chair of the California Milk Advisory Board. “There are a lot of options for producers to consider as we work to make our operations even more sustainable. The 2025 Summit will be an important opportunity to explore those options, from what may already be tried and true practices for some, to the most cutting-edge pilot projects. Given the unique nature of each of our farms and the multiple environmental goals we are working toward, there is a lot to think about. We look forward to learning from experts and one another as we plan for the future of our family farms.”

The 2025 summit will engage dairy farmers, employees, and allied industry members—helping all navigate the rapid pace of California’s progressive policies, the new requirements on the horizon, and the innovative practices being deployed to further shrink dairy’s environmental footprint. Speakers will include dairy farmers highlighting the technologies, products, and strategies they use to boost sustainability through management efficiency, animal health and nutrition, breeding strategies, manure management, enteric methane mitigation, and more. Emphasis will be placed on successful local, state, and federal incentive programs and their key role as the industry continues to ramp up its own investments in innovation.

The summit’s mission is to promote education and collaboration for further advancing planet-smart dairy farm practices and to recognize and enhance dairy’s valuable role in sustainable, healthy, and equitable food systems. The 2025 summit is organized in partnership with JCS Marketing, Inc., a full-service agriculture marketing firm operating in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley. More information about the event program and sponsor opportunities will be announced soon. To learn more or to subscribe for updates, visit www.cadairysummit.com.

Dairy Cares is a statewide coalition with a mission to ensure the long-term sustainability of California’s dairy farm families through strong environmental stewardship and responsible animal care.

The California Dairy Research Foundation (CDRF) is an independent non-profit organization that leads and delivers research and science-based programs to support an innovative and sustainable California dairy industry.

For more 25 years, the award-winning California Dairy Quality Assurance Program(CDQAP) has worked as a partnership between the dairy industry, academia, and others to provide science-based education and third-party certifications, promoting the health of consumers, the environment, and the health and welfare of dairy animals.

The California Milk Advisory Board, an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world.