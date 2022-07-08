California Milk Advisory Board 2022 Executive Committee Officers

TRACY, Calif.— The California Milk Advisory Board is pleased to announce the members of the 2022 California Milk Advisory Board’s Executive Committee.

Newly elected 2022 officers of the California Milk Advisory Board Executive Committee are (top row, left to right):

Member-at-Large Arlene Vander Eyk of Tulare, Secretary John VanderPoel of Wasco, Treasurer Andre Brazil of Visalia, Member-at-Large, Maureen Lemos of Waterford, Vice Chairman Renae De Jager of Chowchilla, Chairman Tony Louters of Merced, and Previous Secretary Kirsten Areias of Los Banos (now retired). Not shown Member-at-Large Susan Bianchi of Petaluma.