California Milk Advisory Board Selects Student Ambassador to Share California Dairy Messages With International Audience

Samantha Gambonini selected to represent Real California Milk in South Korea

TRACY, Calif. –– Samantha Gambonini of Petaluma has been selected to represent the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) in South Korea during the 2024 CMAB International Internship Program.

Gambonini was chosen based on academic achievement, her connection to the California dairy industry, and her willingness to travel abroad to learn more about international dairy sales and marketing. The goal of the International Internship Program is to provide young agriculture and dairy college students an opportunity to learn about dairy foods and marketing in the international marketplace, with a focus on developing leaders who will serve on dairy industry boards, work in dairy foods processing, or in sales or marketing.

Over the six week period, Gambonini will spend time with in-country CMAB marketing organizations in South Korea to gain a better understanding of markets, consumer buying habits, and promotional efforts on behalf of California’s dairy industry.

“California currently accounts for around 33 percent of all U.S. dairy exports so international trade is essential for our continued growth. Over the last decade and a half, the CMAB has worked closely with partners in South Korea to develop markets for California dairy products. This program is focused on providing insight into international dairy marketing for future leaders,” said Glenn Millar, Director of International Business Development for the CMAB.

Gambonini is currently working towards her B.S. in Agricultural Education at Washington State University, where she serves as the Social Media and Events Coordinator for the Young Farmers and Ranchers Club, as well as an Officer for the Agricultural Education Club. Gambonini was an active member of FFA, where she showed dairy cattle and served as the North Coast Region FFA President and Vice President. She also served as District 2 Dairy Princess from 2021 to 2022. Upon completion of the internship program, she will continue to advocate for the dairy industry, and hopes to incorporate this passion into her career.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X and Pinterest.