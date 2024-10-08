California Milk Advisory Board Welcomes Chris Eastwood as Business Development Manager

Tracy, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) announced the addition of Chris Eastwood as Business Development Manager.

Eastwood comes to CMAB with an extensive food background, most recently working for Casale, an artisanal prosciutto and Italian cured meats company. As Head of Sales, he focused on expanding the company’s footprint in the U.S. within foodservice and built their go-to-market strategy for retail.

Prior to this role, Eastwood spent seven years at Gourmet Foods International (GFI) where he most recently served as Manager of Vendor Strategies and Innovation. In that role he was instrumental in identifying new potential vendors based on quality, cost, reliability, and innovation.

As Retail & E-Commerce Account Manager, he served as a key contact in developing strategic vendor relationships and delivering innovation in the dairy, deli, and bakery categories. His strategic insights led to the identification of key industry trends and the successful management of mature retail accounts, contributing to consistent annual growth.

As Business Development Manager at CMAB, Eastwood will focus on expanding CMAB’s relationships, developing new partnerships, and driving the growth of California dairy products across the U.S. His leadership will be essential in promoting the quality and sustainability of California’s dairy products, a key mission of CMAB.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris as the newest member of our team,” said Katelyn Harmon, Director of Business Development for U.S. Retail at CMAB. “His demonstrated history in business development strategy, deep understanding of the dairy and deli space, and established network of resources will help us continue to position California dairy as a leader at the retail shelf. Chris is the perfect fit for CMAB’s mission to support and promote California’s dairy farmers, as well as the exceptional products they produce.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the California Milk Advisory Board as Business Development Manager,” said Eastwood. “The CMAB does incredible work promoting Real California Milk products, and I’m excited to be part of their mission. I look forward to helping open new retail opportunities across the nation and supporting the growth of high-quality dairy products that reflect California’s rich agricultural heritage!”

Eastwood holds a Juris Doctor in Business Law from DePaul University as well as both bachelor’s and associate degrees in hospitality administration and culinary arts from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America. In addition to his academic achievements, he is a Certified Cheese Professional (CCP) with the American Cheese Society (ACS) and has served as a panelist and judge at numerous industry conferences, including the ACS and the Specialty Foods Association. Eastwood has also worked with the International Dairy Deli & Bakery Association (IDDBA).

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable farming practices.