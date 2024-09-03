California Milk Advisory Board Welcomes Lizzie Werber As Senior Marketing Manager

Tracy, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) announced the addition of Lizzie Werber as Senior Marketing Manager. With over a decade of experience in retail and specialty food, Werber brings a wealth of knowledge in brand strategy, project management, and cross-functional collaboration. After receiving a degree in Communication Studies from Boston University, Werber got her start at Waggener Edstrom where she supported the PR agency’s food and beverage clients within their lifestyle consumer practice. Lizzie then joined Murray’s Cheese, where she held the roles of Manager of Business Development, Associate Director of Training & Curriculum, Brand Manager, and National Brand Marketing Director.

She most recently held the position of Vice President of Business Development at the Ugly Company, a California-based company focused on combating food waste by upcycling cosmetically imperfect fruits that would otherwise be discarded. In this role, Werber built out a wholesale and B2B program from the ground up, driving new revenue streams and implementing operational efficiencies. She also developed a go-to-market strategy for bulk and wholesale programs and managed a sales team while collaborating with executive leadership on omnichannel sales initiatives.

“Lizzie’s proven record of building successful integrated marketing programs and deep understanding of the retail and specialty food space will be instrumental in CMAB’s evolution of retail consumer promotions,” said Katelyn Harmon, Director of Business Development for U.S. Retail at CMAB. “Her energy and passion are evident. We’re really looking forward to seeing where Lizzie takes our retail promotions in the future.”

As Senior Marketing Manager, Werber will be responsible for the planning, execution and analysis of consumer promotions, including retailer-specific shopper marketing programs,

e-commerce and direct-to-consumer activations, and partnerships with other brands and agriculture organizations. She will also be a valuable resource of marketing expertise to CMAB’s processor community.

“I’m very excited to be joining the immensely talented team at CMAB and to support the incredibly hard-working dairy farmers that make up the dairy industry throughout the state,” said Werber. “I can’t wait to partner with the team and collaborate on ways that we can bring delicious items to life on the shelf for consumers throughout the country.”

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable farming practices.