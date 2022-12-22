California’s ‘Planet-Smart Dairy’ Picks Up Momentum

More investments in research and incentives are coming soon to further advance the development of planet-smart dairy farm practices.

California is advancing planet-smart dairy farming in a big way. Dairy methane reduction projects on 400-plus farms are eliminating or capturing more than 2.5 million tons of methane emissions annually (CO2e). In just the past five years, the public and private sectors have made unparalleled investments. As another wave of funding adds momentum, California dairy farmers are on track to meet ambitious climate targets, while enhancing regenerative and water-smart practices.

California’s Dairy Digester Research and Development Program (DDRDP) and the Alternative Manure Management Program (AMMP) account for the majority of dairy methane reduction projects. These programs are making a large impact and stand out within the state’s overall climate investment portfolio. The DDRDP has proven to be the state’s most cost-effective climate investment and the most effective program for overall emission reductions. The renewable energy and fuels being created are helping to power the state’s low-carbon future while improving air quality.

