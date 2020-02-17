Canadian Milk Giant Saputo Homes in on Dairy-Free Deal This Year

Laura Yin, Bloomberg Dairy February 17, 2020

The dairy industry is joining the dairy-free craze.

Canadian dairy giant Saputo Inc. is targeting an acquisition of a plant-based milk business in North America by the end of the year to capture some of the growth driven by a shift toward less or no dairy for heath and environmental reasons.

Almond, soy and oat beverages are the main products the Montreal-based company will be looking at, Chief Executive Officer Lino Saputo Jr. said in a telephone interview. He is aiming for a deal “within this calendar year.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bloomberg

Related Articles

Dairy

Saputo Announces Appointment in Senior Management

May 8, 2019 Saputo

Following a mutually agreed upon decision and the successful completion of the transaction, Mr. Mark Allen is stepping down as Chief Executive of Dairy Crest. As such, Mr. Tom Atherton, Dairy Crest Deputy Chief Executive and Group Finance Director, is appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of Saputo’s Dairy Division (UK). This appointment, effective immediately, follows the succession plans set forth by the Division.