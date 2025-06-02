Caputo Cheese Debuts Award-Winning Cheeses at IDDBA

Melrose Park, IL – Caputo Cheese, the leading manufacturer of award-winning Fresh Mozzarella and Hard Italian cheeses, is excited to announce its upcoming debut at IDDBA (International Dairy Deli Bakery Association) on June 1-3, 2025, in New Orleans. Caputo Cheese will highlight its award-winning portfolio with a spotlight on its Orecchiette di Mozzarella and new Grilling Cheese. They invite all to visit booth #4424, meet the team, and (of course) sample outstanding cheese!

Caputo’s Chef and Cheese Mongerer Jason Herbert will prepare Roman Pinsa pizza with our fresh mozzarella, Caprese Salad, and NEW Brazilian inspired grilling cheese at the booth.

Orecchiette di Mozzarella, a versatile product and crowd favorite, is ideal for melting on top of pizza and pasta alike, as well as adding a pop of decadence in both warm and cold salads. Its delicate flavor and texture elevate the experience.

Just in time for summer, Caputo’s latest Grilling Cheese is a rich, slightly salty, whole cow’s milk cheese that creates the perfect crispy crust when grilled or fried while remaining soft in the center. We are excited to share this traditionally known Brazilian barbecue favorite with those looking to expand their cheese-repertoire.

Frank Belfiore, Vice President Marketing & Retail Sales at Caputo Cheese comments, “We are excited to spend three days connecting with the IDDBA community and sharing our award- winning fresh mozzarella and hard Italian cheese! Each of our products have been meticulously crafted for performance and flavor, and we promise to deliver taste and tradition with each bite! The Caputo family is dedicated to bringing the same care and outstanding flavors to each cheese they produce, and they are thrilled to share this will everyone at IDDBA.” Caputo Cheese Orecchiette di Mozzarella

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals. IDDBA produces top industry trends reports and original research, and develops training programs on marketing, merchandising, management and operations, food safety, and customer service. The IDDBA show is a vital networking event for the industry, featuring the finest in dairy, deli and bakery. The annual tradeshow attracts more than 10,000 registrants, includes more than 800 exhibiting companies, and features distinguished and internationally- recognized speakers such as business leaders, key policy makers, former presidents, celebrity chefs, and star athletes.

About Caputo Cheese

Caputo Cheese specializes in the manufacturing and processing of fine Italian cheeses, including Parmesan, Romano, Asiago, and Fresh Mozzarella. Pasquale Caputo moved to Chicago from Mola di Bari, Italy in December 1954, to pursue the American Dream. From the very beginning, his focus on quality ingredients and high standards set Caputo apart. Since 1996, Natale Caputo has upheld the legacy his parents began in 1978. We continue to embrace the same mission: to provide the best-tasting, most enjoyable cheese experiences. The full Caputo Cheese experience is available through their website, along with foodservice and select retail stores. For more information, please visit @caputocheese (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) and www.caputocheese.com.