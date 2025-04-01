Cargill Kitchen Solutions Recalls Liquid Egg Products Due to an Unapproved Substance

WASHINGTON – Cargill Kitchen Solutions, a Lake Odessa, Michigan establishment, is recalling approximately 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products that may contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The liquid egg items were produced on March 12 and 13, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 09 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE” and “egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO” and USE BY MAR 07 2026.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “G1804” ink-jetted on the carton. These items were shipped to distributor locations in Ohio and Texas and for foodservice use in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa. There is a possibility that the products were distributed nationwide.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received a tip about the potential contamination of these products. After conducting an investigation and thorough assessment of the contents of the cleaning solution, FSIS scientists concluded that use of this product should not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible, resulting in a Class III recall.

Although FSIS does not expect any adverse health effects for Class III recalled products and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or foodservice refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and foodservice locations are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Chuck Miller, Cargill Kitchen Solutions, at 1-844-419-1574 or media@cargill.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.