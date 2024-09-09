Celebrate National Italian Cheese Month with Authentic Italian Recipes from Galbani Cheese

America’s Number – One Ricotta Brand Shares Exclusive Recipes From Celebrity Chef Marco

Buffalo, NY — In honor of National Italian Cheese Month this September, fans of Italian cheese can explore new ways to enjoy authentic Italian flavors with ricotta cheese from Galbani Cheese, Italy’s number – one cheese brand and America’s number – one ricotta brand. Galbani is excited to share delicious ricotta recipes curated by Chef Marco Sciortino, brand ambassador for Galbani Cheese. These recipes invite home cooks and cheese lovers alike to embrace the rich traditions of Italian cuisine through these expertly crafted dishes.

“National Italian Cheese Month is the perfect time to showcase the versatility of Galbani Ricotta, and Chef Marco’s innovative recipes truly highlight the flavor of this cheese,” said Daniel Assef, vice president of marketing at Lactalis American Group, a division of Lactalis USA and makers of Galbani. “Galbani Ricotta offers a true Italian taste that can elevate any recipe.”

Galbani Ricotta enhances the flavor and texture of recipes. Its mild flavor profile makes it a versatile ingredient, perfect for both sweet and savory dishes. As a premium, high – quality staple in Italian cuisine for generations, Galbani Ricotta offers an authentic taste that home chefs can rely on.

Featured Recipes:

Chocolate Hazelnut Ricott a Mousse

• 15 oz. Galbani® Ricotta

• 6 oz. chocolate hazelnut spread

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar National Italian Cheese Month

• 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1/4 cup heavy cream or half and half

• Fresh raspberries or strawberries

• Fresh mint leaves

• 2 oz. dark chocolate, shaved

o In a chilled glass or metal bowl, blend ricotta, chocolate hazelnut spread, sugar, vanilla, and heavy cream with a hand mixer.

o Mix well until blended and fluffy.

o Serve with fresh fruit, mint leaves, and shaved dark chocolate.

Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi

• 32 oz. Galbani® Ricotta

• 1/4 cup Galbani® Shredded Parmesan

• 2 eggs

• 3 1/4 cups all – purpose flour – set aside 1/4 cup to coat surface to prepare the gnocchi

• 1 1/2 oz. olive oil

• 1 tsp. kosher salt

• 1 – 24 oz. jar of tomato sauce

o Mix ricotta, eggs, flour, olive oil and salt in a bowl and knead until fully blended.

o Remove and shape into a ball on a floured surface and cut into sections.

o Roll out dough into ropes, about 1/2 i nch thick. Cut each strip into 1 – inch pieces.

o Using a fork or gnocchi board, roll each piece to make the ridges.

o Refrigerate until ready to cook for up to 3 hours or freeze for later use.

o In a saucepan, heat up tomato sauce. In another pan, cook gnocchi in boiling water for about 2 minutes, drain, add the sauce and stir.

o Serve and top with shredded parmesan cheese.

“I’m thrilled to share my Chocolate Hazelnut Ricotta Mousse and Ricotta Gno cchi recipes during National Italian Cheese Month,” said Chef Marco. “Italian cuisine celebrates simple, high – quality ingredients, and Galbani Ricotta is a perfect example of that. I hope these recipes inspire cooks everywhere to bring the authentic flavor s of Italy into their own kitchens.”

With its deep roots in Italian cuisine, the Galbani brand remains an excellent choice for those seeking authentic and high – quality cheeses for their culinary creations.

To learn more about Galbani Cheese and to explore additional recipes, visit galbanicheese.com. Find Galbani Cheese on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Galbani Cheese

Since its beginnings in the foothills of the Italian Alps in 1882, Galbani ® has steadily grown into Italy’s number – one cheese brand. The brand was acquired by Lactalis in 2006 and has brought its reputation for authentic Italian flavor and quality to American consumers since 2013.