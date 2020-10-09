CFIA: Food Recall Warning – Eggs from Hilly Acres Farm Recalled due to Salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Dairy October 9, 2020

OTTAWA, ON – Hilly Acres Farm is recalling eggs from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not serve, sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia.

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2GQaCjY 

Recalled products

BrandProductSize /
Format		UPCCodesAdditional
Information
Farmer John EykingLarge Size Eggs12 eggs0 73557 00002 1All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Farmer John EykingExtra Large Size Eggs12 eggs0 73557 00001 4All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Farmer John EykingLarge Size Brown Eggs12 eggs0 73557 00005 2All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Eyking DeliteLarge Size Eggs8 eggs0 73557 00010 6All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Eyking DeliteExtra Large Size Eggs18 eggs0 73557 00012 0All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Eyking DeliteJumbo Size Eggs12 eggs0 73557 00011 3All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Eyking DeliteLarge Size Eggs12 eggs0 73557 00013 7All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
ComplimentsLarge Size Eggs12 eggs0 55742 35750 9Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
ComplimentsExtra Large Size Eggs12 eggs0 55742 35751 6Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
ComplimentsMedium Size Eggs12 eggs0 55742 35749 3Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
ComplimentsLarge Size Brown Eggs12 eggs0 55742 35753 6Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
NoneMedium EggsSold in
flats of
30 eggs		None All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020Boxes are marked “N38”
NoneLarge EggsSold in
flats of
30 eggs		None All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020Boxes are marked “N38”
no nameLarge Size Eggs12 eggs0 60383 66414 5Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
no nameExtra Large Size Eggs12 eggs0 60383 66413 8Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
no nameMedium Size Eggs12 eggs0 60383 66415 2Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
no nameLarge Size Brown Eggs12 eggs0 60383 66417 6Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Maritime PrideJumbo Size Eggs12 eggs7 70004 14470 2Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Maritime PrideExtra Large Size Eggs18 eggs7 70004 14418 4Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Maritime PrideMedium eggs30 eggs7 70004 14414 6Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova EggsMedium Size White Eggs12 eggs0 59001 01114 0Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs UltraJumbo Size White Eggs12 eggs0 59001 90104 5Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs EggsquisiteLarge White Eggs6 eggs0 67799 08006 4Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova EggsAll Grain Eggs Large Size12 eggs0 67799 08112 2Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova EggsLarge Size White Eggs18 eggs0 59001 90118 2Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova EggsExtra Large Size White Eggs18 eggs0 59001 91119 8Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova EggsLarge Size Brown Eggs12 eggs0 59001 01123 2Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs UltraExtra Large Size Brown Eggs12 eggs0 67799 08104 7Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Great ValueLarge Size Eggs12 eggs6 81131 91195 5Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Great ValueExtra Large Size Eggs12 eggs6 81131 91196 2Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Great ValueExtra Large Size Eggs18 eggs6 28915 01349 8Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Related Articles