CFIA Food Recall Warning – Eggs from Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc. Recalled due to Salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) Dairy November 23, 2020

OTTAWA, ON – Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc. is recalling eggs from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, sell, or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Quebec.

Only eggs from Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc. with best before dates indicated in the table below where the lot code contains “Q29” or where there is no lot code on the package are implicated by the recall.

Recalled products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc.Large Size Eggs12 eggs0 57711 01056 920-12-26 Q29
Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc.Large Size Eggs, Family Pack18 eggs0 57711 01018 720-12-22 Q2920-12-26 Q29
Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc.Extra Large Size Eggs12 eggs0 57711 01064 420-12-26 Q29
Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc.Extra Large Size Ultra Eggs12 eggs0 57711 01070 520-12-18 Q2920-12-22 Q2920-12-24 Q29
Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc.Large Size Brown Eggs12 eggs0 57711 08056 220-12-24 Q2920-12-30 Q29
NutriLarge White Eggs12 eggs0 61719 01121 320-12-22 Q2920-12-24 Q29
NutriLarge White Eggs18 eggs0 61719 01155 820-12-22 Q2921-01-01 Q29
NutriLarge White Eggs30 eggs0 61719 01164 020-12-22 Q2920-12-24 Q29
no nameMedium size eggs12 eggs0 60383 66415 220-12-26 Q29

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

