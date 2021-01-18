CFIA – Merrylady Brand Chocolate and Orange Non-Dairy Whip Topping Recalled Due to the Presence of Milk

Ottawa – The food recall warning issued on December 31, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Dolson Marketing Inc. is recalling Chocolate and Orange Non-Dairy Whip Topping from the marketplace because they contain milk. People with an allergy to milk should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Merrylady Chocolate Non-Dairy Whip Topping 1 kg 6 953942 240178 All codes where “non-dairy” is declared on the label Merrylady Orange Non-Dairy Whip Topping 1 kg 6 953942 240093 All codes where milk is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

Related recalls

2020-12-31 – Merrylady brand Blue Non-Dairy Whip Topping recalled due to undeclared milk